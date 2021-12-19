ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Fauci doesn’t expect lockdowns; hospitals likely to be stressed

By Alan Goldstein Bloomberg News (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

An effective shutdown of the U.S. likely won’t be necessary as COVID-19 surges again, though hospitals will be tested by the expected rush of cases from the omicron variant, according to President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser. “I don’t foresee the kind of lockdowns that we’ve seen...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Stress#Abc#Omicron#Cnn
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Union Leader

Joanne M. Conroy: Our hospitals are filing up with COVID patients. It doesn't have to be that way.

LAST WEEK, the CDC determined that my state, New Hampshire, has the highest seven-day rate of new COVID-19 cases in the entire country. The state has also reported that 140 people died of COVID-19 related illnesses in New Hampshire in the month of November. That’s 140 grieving families … 140 empty chairs at holiday tables … and 140 deaths that could have been prevented.
PUBLIC HEALTH
floridapolitics.com

Omicron doesn’t stop Ron DeSantis from cashing in on Dr. Fauci hate

Fauci's air travel masking comments outraged the Governor. The omicron variant of COVID-19 is beginning to take hold in Florida amid 18,000 total cases in the last week, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking action using the latest surge to fundraise against familiar target: Dr. Anthony Fauci. An email to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

British data indicate lower hospitalization rate for Omicron

Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases. "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call. The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy