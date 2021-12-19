ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Queen Guitarist Brian May Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the rocker's Instagram account. You can view May detailing his journey with the virus via Instagram below. May shared a photo of a positive COVID-19 test Saturday (Dec. 18). Under the photo, he wrote, "Yep. The shocking...

