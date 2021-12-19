ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Jaguars fan ran into the end zone during a touchdown and NFL fans had jokes

By Andy Nesbitt
 5 days ago
It’s been another brutal season for the Jacksonville Jaguars but thankfully the franchise did the right thing earlier this week by firing Urban Meyer after just 13 games into his five-year deal.

So how are the Jags looking without Meyer? Well, they’re currently in a close game with the Texans, which admittedly isn’t something to brag about.

Something bizarre happened in the second quarter, though, as a Jags fan somehow ended up in the end zone during James Robinson’s short touchdown run. The fan appeared to be trying to get Trevor Lawrence’s attention in hopes that the QB would try to throw the ball to him.

Look at this strangeness:

Come on, security. You have to be better than that.

NFL fans had jokes:

