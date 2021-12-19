ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

For Bears rookie Fields, Vikings could pose tough challenge

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0133ax_0dR9pS7m00
1 of 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields isn’t judging his progress by the numbers.

When it comes to the final four games, the Chicago Bears’ prized rookie quarterback wasn’t about to list any specific benchmarks he wants to hit.

“I didn’t really have expectations coming into the season,” he said. “I’m taking it day by day. You know I didn’t put a number on how many touchdown passes I was supposed to have, this and that.”

Fields’ arm and mobility have the Bears thinking he can develop into an elite quarterback and stabilize a position that has haunted the founding NFL franchise.

The former Ohio State star also has room to grow and could be tested when Chicago (4-9) hosts Minnesota (6-7) on Monday night. The Vikings, after all, tend to give rookie quarterbacks headaches.

“Justin’s seen some defenses that like to bring it and he’s seen some that are a little calmer, and this one here, when they get you in certain situations, they’re going to attack you so it’ll be good for him,” coach Matt Nagy said.

The Vikings in eight seasons under coach Mike Zimmer and his long-lauded defensive strategy are 7-3 in games against a rookie starting quarterback, including 7-1 since the start of 2017. They beat Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears twice that season. In those 10 games, the rookies have averaged just 179 yards passing per game with a total of only seven touchdown throws and four rushing scores. The Vikings have totaled 10 interceptions and 27 sacks.

Their defense has fallen off sharply over the past two seasons from the standard set under Zimmer during his first six years, as players have aged and priced themselves off the roster and the front office has missed on some early round draft picks.

They still led the league in sacks through last week with 41 even though they’re missing their top two pass rushers, with defensive end Danielle Hunter out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle and defensive end Everson Griffen on indefinite hiatus for mental health treatment after recently confirming he has bipolar disorder.

Fields has experienced ups and downs in a season where he began as the backup and became the starter after Andy Dalton was injured in the second game.

There was the Week 3 debacle at Cleveland in which he threw for 68 yards and got sacked nine times for 67 yards. The offense delivered one of the worst performances the NFL has seen in that lopsided loss.

Fields regrouped and delivered a string of solid outings before breaking his ribs in a Week 11 loss to Baltimore.

His return in a loss at Green Bay last Sunday night was a mix of promising flashes and missteps. He had some neat moments while throwing for 224 yards and running for 74 more after missing back-to-back games with broken ribs. He also had an interception returned 55 yards for a touchdown by Rasul Douglas as Chicago fell for the seventh time in eight games.

Fields has been picked off 10 times this season and thrown for six touchdowns. The Bears are 2-7 in his nine starts, and the Vikings could pose a difficult challenge.

Well-disguised blitzes have long been a hallmark of Zimmer’s scheme, and Harrison Smith is at the center of that, whether sneaking up for a well-timed rush or backing off the line at the last second to drop into coverage. The 10th-year standout was at his best last week against Pittsburgh with his third sack of the season and the game-saving play in the end zone to force a last-second incomplete pass.

“For you to feel comfortable to actually line up on the line of scrimmage and, when the ball’s snapped, to turn and run and get the depth back that you’re supposed to have — at the same time as fast receivers are running full speed toward you — it’s very rare,” co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said. “So what he can do, not a lot of guys can.”

The Vikings no doubt have the potential to make Fields very uncomfortable in his second straight primetime start. And the Bears could be without both starting tackles.

Left tackle Jason Peters is out with an ankle injury, and right tackle Larry Borom’s status was unclear after he went on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the week. With Peters out, Nagy said rookie Teven Jenkins likely will make his first career start. The second-round draft pick struggled last week after the two-time All-Pro Peters left the game.

A patchwork line could make Fields’ job that much more difficult.

Then again, he has the mobility to help compensate and avoid the pressure. Fields ranked fourth among quarterbacks with 385 rushing yards, and he doesn’t panic when opponents close in on him.

“You just see a very positive, consistent player,” center Cody Whitehair said. “We all know what Justin can do. He’s very talented. But I just love the poise that he brings.”

___

AP Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell contributed.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

It’s a Cracked Rib for Kirk Cousins

At some point in the Minnesota Vikings 17-9 win in Week 15, Kirk Cousins was hurt by a Chicago Bears defender — probably Viking killer, Akiem Hicks. Cousins showed up on Minnesota’s first tentative injury report with a rib ailment. On Thursday, details became more precise, indicating Cousins fractured a rib.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Tweaked Ankle in Second Quarter Against Vikings

Justin Fields tweaked his ankle against Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The whole city of Chicago's holidays just got a little bit more tense. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields tweaked his ankle against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Head coach Matt Nagy said Fields was limited...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Justin Fields
Chicago Tribune

Germain Ifedi’s angry reaction to Teven Jenkins’ personal foul during the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings came with a message: ‘Do it the clean way.’

Teven Jenkins was trying to rally to his quarterback’s defense. In the third quarter Monday night, Jenkins took exception to the shove Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum gave Justin Fields near the sideline as Fields scrambled and threw the ball away. So the Chicago Bears rookie left tackle raced over to Wonnum to verbally express his displeasure. Yet when Vikings defensive tackle ...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ap#The Chicago Bears#Ohio State
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Browns

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a narrow victory over the Ravens last week. Here are five bold predictions on how Green Bay will fare against the Browns. Last week’s 31-30 victory over the Ravens was far from a work of art for the Packers. Defeating Baltimore sans Lamar Jackson should have been easier for Green Bay. Instead, they required heroics from Aaron Rodgers to score the narrow win.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
NFL
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy