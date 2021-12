Presenting Who HQ Graphic Novels: an exciting new addition to the #1 New York Times Best-Selling Who Was? series! Learn more about the first books in the series. The Who Was? illustrated biographies are staples in classrooms from upper elementary through middle school. If you’re a huge fan like me, you’ll be excited to know that Penguin Random House is releasing graphic novel versions of the popular series this October! The Who HQ graphic novels introduce key historical figures like Rosa Parks and Neil Armstrong through stories of moments that changed history, including the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the first moon landing. Recommended for ages 8-12 (grades 3-7), each graphic novel has a different illustrator with a unique illustration style. I had the privilege of previewing these highly anticipated texts to bring you tips for using them in your classroom:

