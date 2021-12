The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night clinched a playoff berth, the franchise’s first trip to the NFL playoffs since 2018. The San Francisco 49ers were the last team capable of knocking the Cowboys out of contention. If the Cowboys failed to win the NFC East, mitigating them to the NFC Wild Card hunt, the 49ers could have claimed that spot — that is, until Thursday, when the Tennessee Titans overcame significant injuries to their offensive line and defeated the 49ers on a game-winning field goal. Randy Bullock’s game-winning kick clinched the Cowboys’ trip to the NFL Playoffs, either via Wild Card or winning the NFC East.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO