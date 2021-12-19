ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Mike Lookinland Turns 61: Remembering His Time as Bobby Brady

By Suzanne Halliburton
 5 days ago
If you watched The Brady Bunch when it originally was on back in the early 1970s, this will make you feel ancient.

Little Bobby Brady is all grown up and 61 years old. Yes, Mike Lookinland, who played the youngest boy on The Brady Bunch, is celebrating his 61st birthday.

The Silver Age Television Twitter account wished Lookinland a happy birthday, Sunday morning. And yes, put an emphasis on silver. Lookinland has plenty of it up top.

“Happy Birthday to Mike Lookinland, best known for his role as the youngest brother Bobby Brady from 1969-74 on ABC sitcom The Brady Bunch, born this day in 1960,” the tweet said.

After Brady Bunch Ended, Lookinland Mostly Ditched Hollywood

After The Brady Bunch ended as a network television show, Lookinland still showed up for reunion movies. He didn’t abandon the show. But he did decide to make a living outside of acting.

After reading a library book about concrete, Lookinland started a business in his hometown in Utah. It’s called Just Add Water, and it focuses on concrete countertops.

Lookinland talked about whether folks still recognized him during a 2019 interview with the Deseret News.

“I’d say it’s about 50/50,” said the youngest Brady boy. “I get a lot of cold calls, but I also get a lot of repeat customers and word-of-mouth customers, and I would say it’s likely that any word-of-mouth customer is going to have been told the truth about who they’re dealing with. But it’s the same way with anybody I interact with at the grocery store or at a restaurant.”

He then talked about a recent encounter when he headed to a state park. “I walked up to one of the rangers to ask a question, and without hesitating, she says, “I know you!” And it was just ‘cause she looked at my face for a second. And normally when someone does that, I think to myself, “Man, some people watch a lot of television.”

He added: “It’s always been a good thing. Nobody ever approaches me without a smile and something friendly to say when it comes to the Brady connection. Everybody thinks of it in a good light.”

Lookinland and Wife, Married for 34 Years, Have Two Kids

Lookinland and his wife, Kelly Wermuth, have been married for 34 years. The two have two sons, who are 30 and 28.

If you’re into nostalgia and love holiday movies, then you can watch Lookinland, and other Brady Bunch cast members in Blending Christmas on Lifetime. According to his IMDB profile, before the Christmas movie, his last acting role was in 2003. However, Lookinland and the rest of the Brady Bunch kids reunited for an HGTV renovation show in 2019. It celebrated the 50th anniversary of the original show’s premiere.

So who is the youngest Brady Bunch cast member? That’s Susan Olsen, the so-called “youngest one in curls.” She turned 60 in mid-August. Here’s a fun fact, Olsen adored Lookinland so much she named her only son after him.

Feeling old yet?

