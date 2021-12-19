Fab Five: Takeaways from Michigan's blowout win over Southern Utah

Thirteen months ago a Top 20 offense was on Mark Stoops’ Christmas wish list. The Big Guy delivered Liam Coen to the Big Blue Nation and made it happen right away. Kentucky’s dramatic offseason offensive transformation was evident right away, thanks to explosive plays by Will Levis and Wan’Dale Robinson. Even though those slowed down throughout the year, Kentucky continued to produce at an elite level. It reached a crescendo in the month of November, averaging 46 points and 560.8 yards per game over the final four contests. The Wildcats will likely finish the year ranked in the top 20 in offensive efficiency. These numbers illustrate why.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO