Bridgeton, MO

Man with Santa hat robs credit union in St. Louis area

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) — A man with a Santa hat and a white beard robbed a credit union in a St. Louis suburb on Saturday.

Court documents say a 58-year-old man stole $1,000 from the First Community Credit Union in Bridgeton Saturday while threatening to blow up the building. He was arrested with the cash later on Saturday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A spokesman for the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office said the man has been charged with first-degree robbery and making a terrorist threat. He was being held in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.

But after his arrest the man was taken to a hospital because he was complaining of chest pains.

