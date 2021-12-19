ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) -British Brexit minister David Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of Boris Johnson’s government, dealing a major blow to the embattled prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-pm-johnson-faces-rebellion-parliament-over-covid-measures-2021-12-14 as the Omicron variant sweeps the country. The resignation of Frost, a core architect of Johnson’s tumultuous Brexit strategy,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
The Independent

DUP minister facing legal action over Northern Ireland Protocol checks

A DUP minister is facing legal action for not securing the wider approval of the Stormont Executive for port checks required by the Northern Ireland Protocol.A pre-action letter has been served on Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, stating an intention to commence judicial review proceedings if he does not declare an intent to refer decisions on the checks and inspections to his Executive colleagues for approval.Mr Poots and his Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs are under a legal obligation to fulfil the commitment made by the UK Government in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to carry out checks on goods...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Chapman
Person
Simon Case
Person
David Frost
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

UK's Sunak to say more about hospitality support talks soon - minister

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will talk soon about his discussions with representatives of the hospitality industry who are demanding more government support as the Omicron coronavirus variant hammers their sector, a government minister said. "He was in calls with industry leaders last night and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Irish PM says Brexit talks on track for progress

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ireland believes talks between Britain and the European Union are on track for progress and David Frost's replacement as British lead negotiator by Liz Truss has not changed that, prime minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday. "I was worried about it when I heard of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Why is Boris Johnson so afraid of the right wing of the Conservative Party?

Yet again we are subject to obfuscation and deferral by this “too little, too late” government. Last year, following similarly poor judgement over one day, namely Christmas Day, the NHS was put under crippling pressure, but then people had not been mixing, so the usual level of influenza was absent. This year, with people already mixing as if life was back to normal, with NHS staff already absent in large numbers and with a variant that spreads up to five times as fast, this is no time for vacillation.
POLITICS
The Conversation

Brexit: what the UK/EU customs changes mean for businesses from January 1

Glance at the headlines and you might be forgiven for wondering if the UK has moved on a year. A debate has been raging about how tough the restrictions must be to combat the latest wave of COVID, while the UK’s withdrawal from the EU is far from over. Brexit minister Lord Frost has just resigned, and January 1 will once again see a set of Brexit changes coming into effect that look likely to exacerbate the economic damage from the pandemic. So what are the January changes and why have we heard so little about them?
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Uk#Reuters#British#Omicron#Eu#The Mail#Covid
The Independent

Voices: Downing Street party photo is Boris Johnson’s two fingers to the electorate

If you wanted an image that screamed privileged, self-entitled, lotus-eating indulgence, you couldn’t commission something much better than the photograph leaked over the weekend of gentle post-work drinks on a pleasant summer’s evening in Downing Street.Here we glimpse our governing Brexit elite at play. It was forwarded to the media, according to the deputy prime minister (not pictured/invited) Dominic Raab, “with animus”. That seems undeniable – you can’t imagine the leaker was trying to be helpful. Fair enough, but it was composed (not necessarily by the leaker) with some thought and care. Taken from above, probably the first floor...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of using Article 16 threat to bolster position with Brexiteers

Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit fishing deal: Kirkella owners 'devastated' by UK-Norway pact

The owners of the UK's biggest trawler have described a new government deal to win back fishing rights following Brexit as "too little, too late". Hull-based Kirkella has been mothballed since December 2020 after the UK lost the right to fish in Norwegian waters. UK Fisheries said they were "absolutely...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Reuters

UK's Truss says to speak to EU about N. Ireland Protocol on Tuesday

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would speak to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday about post-Brexit difficulties over trade between Britain and Northern Ireland. Truss was appointed Britain's lead negotiator with the EU on the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol on Sunday...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss: UK’s new Brexit negotiator said leaving EU would spell economic disaster

The minister put in charge of Brexit talks following the resignation of Lord David Frost is a former Remain supporter who issued a number of dire warnings against Britain leaving the EU during the 2016 referendum campaign.Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, is now tasked with dealing with Brussels after Lord Frost, the de-facto Brexit chief, quit his role citing concerns about the Tory party’s direction of travel under prime minister Boris Johnson.His exit came just days after a major climbdown by the UK on the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland, following ongoing disputes with...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Most Britons Think UK's Johnson Will Not Be PM by End of 2022 - Poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Most adults in Britain think it likely that Boris Johnson will not be prime minister by the end of 2022, according to an opinion poll published by Ipsos Mori on Monday. Growing public anger at reports of government officials holding gatherings and parties when Britain was under...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson accused of ‘ducking difficult decisions’ over Christmas lockdown

Boris Johnson has been accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.However, he said there were still “uncertainties” around the severity of the new strain, as well as the rate of hospital admissions associated with it, and its impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.Please exercise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson warns public to expect new curbs to control spread of Omicron

Boris Johnson has warned the public to expect new controls to curb the spread of the Omicron variant amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said they were monitoring the data “hour by hour”.However, he said the arguments for taking action were “very, very finely balanced” – indicating fresh measures were unlikely before Christmas.“Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS,” he said.“We are looking at all kinds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

A cold response to Lord Frost’s resignation

The departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister (Report, 19 December) is the first sign I have seen for some time that the Conservative government may be pursuing some sensible policies. Frost either misunderstood the EU or grossly underestimated its resolve, and has been a disaster in negotiating our exit. His departure is to be warmly welcomed, and one hopes that it leads to a substantial reset of the UK’s approach in that area.
POLITICS
Variety

Satire ‘Spitting Image’ to Make West End Debut, Lampooning U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“Spitting Image,” the iconic British satirical puppet show rebooted for streamer BritBox U.K., is set to make its stage debut at London’s West End in 2022. The target of the show will be beleaguered U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently battling a wave of criticism over parties allegedly held at 10, Downing Street during Christmas and lockdowns, and a wave of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. “Spitting Image” co-creator Roger Law said: “The last month has shown ‘Spitting Image’ has been far too kind to Boris and his pals on TV recently. So to deliver the kind of sharp satire...
ENTERTAINMENT
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

71K+
Followers
36K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy