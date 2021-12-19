ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Turning 60 was a bit of a milestone': Bradley Walsh, 61, admits he was told to lose weight or die after his own father died of heart failure aged 59

 5 days ago

Bradley Walsh was given a stark warning by doctors last year who told him he could die if he didn't lose weight.

The television presenter, 61, overhauled his lifestyle after he was told he was at high risk of heart problems following his father Daniel's death from heart disease at the age of 59.

Comedian Bradley cut out fatty foods and alcohol and, during a chat with The Sun, admitted he had a 'hang-up' about reaching the age of 60 as his father wanted to make that stage of life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eOwi_0dR9jFgJ00
Health woes: Bradley Walsh, 61, was given a stark warning by doctors last year who told him he could die if he didn't lose weigh

He said: 'I had it in the back of my mind that I just had to get past my dad’s age. So turning 60 was a bit of milestone.

'I was a time bomb. I produce too much cholesterol. It’s a silent killer. My heart guy said, "Look, Brad, you need to get fit".'

The Chase host explained how he was just launching his mainstream career when his dad died, appearing on The Royal Variety Show shortly before he died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KwIi_0dR9jFgJ00
Making changes: The television presenter overhauled his lifestyle after he was told he was at high risk of heart problems following his father Daniel's death from heart disease

He said: 'I was 33 when he passed away. I’d just done the Royal Variety Show performance which helped launch my career, but my dad died from heart failure two weeks after that and never got to see it.

'Once you know it’s hereditary, you start having regular tests. Of course it’s a concern.'

Bradley's comments come after it emerged earlier this month that he is set to earn £500,000 over the Christmas period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olhCW_0dR9jFgJ00
Stark warning: Comedian Bradley cut out fatty foods and alcohol after he was told by doctors he was suffering from a 'silent killer'

The entertainer will be appearing in two shows on two channels across more than two hours on the big day as part of a packed festive schedule.

On Christmas Eve he is also set to host an hour-long celebrity special of award-winning quiz The Chase, from 5.30pm on ITV.

At 9pm the former Pontins Bluecoat is back, teaming up with his son Barney for ITV reality show Breaking Dad.

Then on Christmas Day, the former Brentford footballer follows in the footsteps of Terry Wogan and Les Dawson to host the BBC’s Blankety Blank Christmas Special, which starts at 7.25pm.

Walsh fans face an hour of desolation without the likeable performer from 8pm until he reappears as Pop Larkins in The Larkins Christmas Special – an adaptation of The Darling Buds Of May – on ITV at 9pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBi8F_0dR9jFgJ00
Screen star: Bradley is set to appear as Pop Larkins in The Larkins Christmas Special this year, while he will star in a number of other shows

Comments / 1

