It had been announced as one of the great new features of the iOS 15 operating system, the official activation on the iPhone comes for with the iOS 15.2 update, downloadable from December 14th. Let’s talk aboutdigital inheritance, a necessary feature now both on devices and on the accounts of the main social platforms. Why? For give our loved ones access to our information – our data – after our death. An enormous wealth, a large slice of our life, which otherwise risks being lost.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO