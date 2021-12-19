ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Loughlin makes her acting comeback on When Hope Calls after serving time in prison for involvement in college admissions scandal

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Lori Loughlin has made her acting comeback after serving time in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Nearly three years after she last appeared on television screens, the 57-year-old reprised her role as Abigail Stanton on the two-part, season two premiere of GAC Family's When Hope Calls on Saturday.

She last played the role on Hallmark's When Calls The Heart in 2019, but was written out after she became implicated in the bribery controversy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmIDa_0dR9hPBv00
Back at it: Lori Loughlin officially returned to television when she appeared in the two-part premiere of When Hope Calls' second season, which aired on Saturday

Loughlin prominently appeared in both parts of the premiere, which was titled A Country Christmas.

Loughlin's character was written off When Calls The Heart in 2019 when Stanton left town to care for her ailing mother.

She had previously appeared in the program for its first five seasons before her role in the scandal forced her to leave the show halfway through its sixth run of episodes.

When Hope Calls later made its debut on the Hallmark Channel that same year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swiRS_0dR9hPBv00
Front and center: Loughlin prominently appeared in both parts of the premiere, which was titled A Country Christmas

During the premiere, Stanton returned to Hope Valley and was accompanied by her adopted son, Cody, played by Carter Ryan Evancic.

The character notably revealed that her mother had, in fact, recovered from her various ailments.

She was also visited in a dream by her deceased friend Jack Thornton, played by Daniel Lissing, who asked her to give a message to his wife.

The actor shared a shot of himself spending time with Loughlin to his Instagram on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycUtr_0dR9hPBv00
Hanging out: Lissing shared a shot of himself spending time with Loughlin to his Instagram on Saturday

The actress previously departed When Calls The Heart due to her role in the scandal, and its investigation was code-named Operation Varsity Blues.

The performer and numerous other individuals were indicted for making payments to William Rick Singer, who bribed college officials and made changes to entrance exams with the funds.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were specifically charged with furnishing a bribe to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHSXa_0dR9hPBv00
In hot water: The actress previously departed When Calls The Heart due to her role in the scandal, and its investigation was code-named Operation Varsity Blues; she is seen with her husband in 2019

The actress and her spouse later pleaded guilty and were each sentenced to pay fines and spend time in prison for their roles in the scandal.

The performer spent two months in prison for her participation and served her term at FCI Dublin in Northern California.

She was eventually released last December, and Giannulli, 58, subsequently began his own term.

The designer remained in prison for five months before his release in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sKNf_0dR9hPBv00
Behind bars: The performer notably spent two months in prison for her participation and served her term at FCI Dublin in Northern California; she is seen with her spouse in 2019

