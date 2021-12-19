Iowa Bride's Secondhand Wedding Dress Costs Only $3
The average bride spends around $1,600 on her gown, but not this one!. Rachel Connealy found her dream gown at a thrift store...www.insideedition.com
The average bride spends around $1,600 on her gown, but not this one!. Rachel Connealy found her dream gown at a thrift store...www.insideedition.com
She looked beautiful, Megan Markel also looked beautiful but holy moly 265,000 for a dress, that’s what my house cost!
Nice find! I spent $60 on mine. Thrifting for the win. My entire wedding cost me around $1600.
How Beautiful you looked!!Congratulations you and your hubby!
Comments / 47