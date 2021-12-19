ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video! Watch every awesome angle from that massive Jake Paul knockout of Tyron Woodley

By Ryan Harkness
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re regular visitors here at MMA Mania, you know that you can come check out all the highlights and finishes from every major fight moments after they happen. We had you coved for Jake Paul’s brutal one punch KO of Tyron Woodley at Saturday’s Paul vs. Woodley 2 event. But...

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 25

dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz sends a message to the ‘Paul sisters’, claims Jake and Logan hired security to make sure he wouldn’t get them

Nate Diaz has sent a message to the ‘Paul sisters’ after Jake Paul’s most recent boxing win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday, Diaz was in attendance for the ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ card due to the fact his teammate, Chris Avila was fighting on the undercard. To no surprise, after Paul knocked out Woodley he called out the Stockton native and now, Diaz took to Instagram to send a message to him and his brother, Logan. As seen below, Nate claims the Paul’s hired security to keep him away from them.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Sean Strickland willing to accept Jake Paul’s $5 million fight offer: “We can fly to a deserted island in international water and fight to the death on YouTube”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is more than willing to take Jake Paul up on his 5 million dollar fight offer. After Paul (5-0) knocked out Tyron Woodley (0-2) in their highly anticipated rematch this past Saturday, he proceeded to call out UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal. ‘The Problem Child’ would...
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier criticizes Tyron Woodley for loss to Jake Paul, encouraging memes: ‘That’s a bad look’

Tyron Woodley appears to be taking his knockout loss to Jake Paul in stride, but the same can’t be said for fellow former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. During a segment on ESPN, Cormier lambasted Woodley not just for being KO’d by the YouTube star but also in the way that he’s handled being on the wrong end of that highlight. This week, Woodley held a contest to see who could create the best meme of the unfortunate ending of his rematch with Paul and the winner was paid $5,000.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Hector Lombard calls out ‘fake f-ck’ Tyron Woodley - ‘I want all the smoke’

Former American Top Team (ATT) stablemates Tyron Woodley and Hector Lombard had a run-in earlier this year at a BKFC event in Tampa, Fla. According to Lombard, the reason he got into the former welterweight champion’s face is because “The Chosen One” decided to hit on his “side piece” while badmouthing him behind his back.
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou applauds Jake Paul for making a “huge statement” with knockout of Tyron Woodley: “You better take him seriously”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has praised Jake Paul for his recent knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night, Jake Paul put an end to his rivalry with Tyron Woodley by knocking the former welterweight king out in their rematch down in Tampa. While the fight wasn’t all too notable leading up to that point, many fans will only remember the viral nature of the knockout shot.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier condemns Tyron Woodley for creating meme contest based on knockout loss to Jake Paul

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has criticized Tyron Woodley for the way he’s reacted to his knockout loss to Jake Paul. In the first meeting between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul, Woodley put up a decent enough effort but still came up short on the judges’ scorecards. In contrast, the second fight went very differently as Paul knocked Woodley out in the sixth round with an emphatic shot that put him on the canvas.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Floyd Mayweather, Dana White land on Jake Paul’s new boxing bucket list

Jake Paul is really starting to grab the combat sports world by the balls and as a result he’s aiming high when it comes to his revamped boxing bucket list. Paul, who has transformed from social media star to professional boxer in just a few years, is coming off the biggest win of his career. Earlier this month, Paul fought former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a short-notice rematch that produced absolute fireworks inside of the boxing ring. Paul ended up knocking out “Chosen One” and turned him into a stiff board with one single punch. It was arguably the best finish in boxing this year (check it out HERE).
COMBAT SPORTS

