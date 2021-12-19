ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Might Be Putting the Brakes On Pack Racing

By Fred Smith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen NASCAR announced its low horsepower, high downforce competition package for intermediate ovals ahead of the 2019 season, the goal seemed to be a pack-like racing style. NASCAR hoped that the lower speeds would bunch cars up, forcing them to pass through a draft effect as they do on plate tracks...

Comments / 56

JCARSC
4d ago

They had a great sport and a large following before they kept trying to tweak it and trying to be politically correct. They kicked out the people who supported this sport and they left.

Ragman87
3d ago

Woke Nascar is working hard at putting an end to Nascar! We stopped watching some years ago. Anything competitive (exciting) has been done away with. Maybe they can exist with Bubba Wallace riding around the track by himself. Let's go Brandon!

Lewis Proctor
4d ago

They need to do something. Watching the racing now is like watching the little train run around the Christmas tree. I sure wouldn’t waste my money to go see one. It would be very boring to watch. When we get bored of watching it on tv we can change the channel to something else.

