Steelers vs. Titans, Week 15: 2nd quarter in-game update

First and foremost, we don’t wish any illness or injury on any opponent. As Steelers fans we want to play every opponent at their best and earn every victory on our way to championships. And as we sit here right now, one of the favorites to win Super Bowl 56 Is the next opponent of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they are battling some serious COVID-19 issues. The Kansas City Chiefs currently have 13 members of their roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. With so many cases being unveiled on Tuesday, history would tell us to expect more positive tests to pop up. But so far on Wednesday the Chiefs tests have come back negative and potentially keeping the matchup as is.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO