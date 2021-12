Tommy Fury was in agony watching Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley on Saturday night. Fury went from competitor to spectator after being forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Paul because of a chest bacterial infection and a broken rib. His withdrawal led to an impromptu rematch between Paul and Woodley, and Fury took the opportunity to watch and learn more about his would-be opponent. However, what he saw was nothing short of torturous. Both men rarely engaged beyond a few brief exchanges before a brutal right hand from Paul sent Woodley to the canvas in the sixth round.

