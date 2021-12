REDDING, Calif. — Redding police detectives have taken custody of a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Redding in June. According to Redding police, the shooting suspect, 28-year-old Supensive Lee, was found by police in Blaine, Minnesota after they responded to a noise complaint on November 25. Blaine police said Lee gave them a fake name but they quickly learned his real identity and arrested him for the outstanding homicide warrant. RPD said their detectives traveled to Minnesota on Tuesday this week and extricated Lee back to Redding for questioning and prosecution.

REDDING, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO