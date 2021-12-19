ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iraq launches activities to combat child labour as part of nation-wide campaign

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaghdad, Iraq (ILO News) – The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and the International Labour Organization kicked off a series of activities that support a nation-wide campaign to tackle the worst forms of child labour in the country. The campaign, which will target over 10,000 children, their...

