Yale, Sacred Heart to require COVID boosters next semester

By Raga Justin
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID cases rise and concerns grow over the omicron variant, at least two more Connecticut colleges will require students to get booster shots before returning to campus in January. In a message to the university community this weekend, Yale canceled all in-person final exams and said students can...

Related
umassmedia.com

UMass Amherst announces booster requirement for spring semester

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy sent an email out to students announcing that the COVID-19 booster shot would be required for all students prior to the start of the spring semester. Several other universities in the area have adopted this policy, and many Boston area colleges are considering implementing this measure. As of Thursday, Dec. 9, it is unknown if UMass Boston will adopt the policy of requiring students to receive booster shots before the spring semester.
BOSTON, MA
coastreportonline.com

ASOCC asks for student COVID-19 testing prior to spring semester

The Student Senate and Executive Board of the Associated Students of Orange Coast College adopted a resolution on Dec. 3 asking Coast Community College District leadership to require vaccine exempt students to begin COVID-19 testing the week of Jan. 24. CCCD’s current testing policy only requires students to begin testing...
ORANGE, CA
WMDT.com

University of Delaware to require booster shots for all students for the spring semester

WILMINGTON, Del. – The University of Delaware has announced that it will require booster shots for students enrolled in the spring 2022 semester. In a message sent out to all University of Delaware students on Thursday, officials stated that all eligible students without an existing COVID-19 vaccine exemption are required to be vaccinated with a booster shot by January 24, 2022. Unlike the fall semester, this requirement covers all enrolled students, whether they are taking classes on campus, online, or in a blended format. All students have access to campus facilities during the semester, so it is necessary to make sure all students are fully vaccinated and protected.
COLLEGES
State
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

Yale Delays Start of Spring Semester Over COVID-19 Concerns

Yale University is delaying the start of its spring semester over concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in the region and the omicron variant. In an announcement Wednesday, school officials said they will begin the spring semester for Yale College and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences on January 25, a week later than originally planned. The first few weeks of classes will also be online, with in-person learning returning on February 7.
COLLEGES
Register Citizen

Study shows mental toll of COVID pandemic on Middletown students

MIDDLETOWN — A school climate and safety presentation delivered at the last Middletown Board of Education meeting delved into data detailing the long-term effects of the pandemic as they relate to student learning at the middle and high schools. Acting Middletown Superintendent of Schools Alberto Vázquez-Matos and other district...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Tar Heel

UNC announces updated COVID-19 policies for spring semester return

UNC announced updated COVID-19 policies in a campus-wide email Wednesday, as cases of the omicron variant rise across the country and in Orange County. As of now, classes for the spring semester will resume Jan. 10. The University will require prior-to-arrival testing for unvaccinated students and for all students living in residence halls regardless of their vaccination status.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
NBC News

Physics professor mysteriously sent $180,000 to help students

Professor Vinod Menon received a package containing $180,000 in cash from a mysterious sender who said the funds are for students in need. Authorities say the money is legit, though little is known about the donor, who wrote they had “a long, productive, immensely rewarding” career after earning physics degrees from City College of New York.Dec. 22, 2021.
COLLEGES
Register Citizen

As COVID cases rise, where do CT teachers stand on going remote?

Connecticut teachers are considering in earnest whether in-person classes and activities should be scaled back amid rising COVID cases. The state has made its position on remote learning clear, with officials stating that students learn better in school buildings. And while early data has shown that’s true, some educators have called for increased mitigation efforts.
CONNECTICUT STATE

