The widespread use and popularity of consuming media using connected devices is an ever-expanding phenomenon, with over 80 percent of US households having at least a single TV connected to the internet. This staggering number can be attributed to the wide number of devices that fall into the CTV category, such as gaming consoles, smart televisions, and streaming boxes and sticks like Roku and Apple TV. With such a large potential audience, it’s more important than ever for companies to understand and correctly utilize CTV measurement and attribution to reach their highest potential within their industries.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO