Just like tree leaves and warm weather, wildlife too can be seasonal. One of most obvious examples is the annual cycle of abundance and absence of flying insects that fill the air with the buzzing and beating of wings throughout the summer only to disappear completely following a few frosts. Herbaceous plants undergo amazing growth from seed or shoot through the stages of flowering, producing seed, and withering all within a few months’ span with only a few hardy examples staying lush and green for the full calendar year.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO