A year of highs and lows, as was to be expected, 2021 has certainly been a turbulent one for live music. Beginning in a nationwide lockdown before gradually easing through the spring, cautiously welcoming back gigs and raves in nightclubs and venues before peaking in the summertime/early autumn, with something that resembled a normal-ish festival season. It felt unreal to be back at it, shoulder to shoulder on sweaty dance floors and in the green fields of the British countryside, singing and dancing to the anthems of the year. And there were plenty of them - from Little Simz 'Introvert' and Sam Fender's 'Seventeen Going Under' to Jayda G's 'All I Want' and Joy Orbison's 'Better', to name just a few.

