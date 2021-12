After tonight’s new episode, do you want to see the Family Guy season 20 episode 11 return date, or get a better sense of what’s coming?. The first order of business here is rather simple: Noting that tonight marks the final episode of the calendar year. Should this come as much of a surprise? No, and for a handful of different reasons. For starters, Fox always does this around this time of year, given that they don’t like a lot of their shows to go on a break over the course of the holidays. Why would they want this? Shouldn’t they be out to get the best ratings possible? They’re also going to be using the upcoming January 2 lineup to push their new series titled Next Level Chef. That means that Family Guy won’t be back until Sunday, January 9 with an installment titled “Mister Act.” As you would imagine, this is going to be as ridiculous and over-the-top as you could possibly imagine.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO