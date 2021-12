It’s hard to believe that Christmas is next week and that the year is almost over! We’ve been enjoying all the holiday decorations, snacks, drinks, and merchandise at Disney World, that’s for sure. But soon, we’ll be gearing up for the EPCOT Festival of the Arts and Valentine’s Day! Where does the time go? But for now, we’ve been hanging out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, checking for all the latest updates!

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO