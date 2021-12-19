ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 resurgence trips up Biden's agenda

NPR
 2 days ago

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients set the tone for the weekend at Friday's task force briefing. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JEFFREY ZIENTS: For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm. DETROW:...

Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
Kamala Harris diverges from Biden on who to blame for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (TND) — Vice President Kamala Harris did not fault the unvaccinated when asked who was to blame for the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, leaving many surprised at the stark difference between her messaging and messaging from President Joe Biden regarding the pandemic. "I don't think this is...
AFP

Biden still hopeful of Senate passage of social spending bill

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he remains hopeful he can secure Senate passage of a massive social spending bill. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia dealt a potentially fatal blow last weekend to Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" plan, saying he could not support it. But Biden told reporters at the White House he believed the bill, the centerpiece of his domestic agenda, could be resurrected. "I still think there's a possibility of getting Build Back Better done," Biden said. "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done."
BGR.com

People need to stop losing their minds over Joe Manchin and Biden’s stimulus check bill

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more Congressional Democrats have spent this final Sunday before Christmas in a state of collective freakout, over West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin finally and unequivocally tanking President Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan. And that’s a shame — the response from Democrats, that is. Here’s what’s going on, to catch everyone up to speed. The rest of Biden’s agenda is now essentially at the mercy of whatever happens in the midterm election year of 2022. That’s because the Senate has now adjourned for 2021. Without, of course,...
POLITICO

Biden tries to teach to the Covid test

HOLIDAY HOMEWORK — By the time the Biden administration makes 500 million at-home, rapid Covid tests available to the public, we will be deep into our post-holiday hangovers. The festivities will be over, and unvaccinated Omicron patients will be filling hospital beds. And the number of tests — which...
NPR

Public health experts will be listening as Biden speaks to the nation about omicron

The omicron variant is now the dominant variant in the U.S. The CDC says it accounts for about three-quarters of all new infections. And with many Americans traveling to and attending holiday gatherings, hospitals are bracing for another winter surge. President Biden today is announcing yet another strategy to fight the pandemic. And in a moment, we will hear from the U.S. surgeon general about that. First, let's turn to NPR health correspondent Rob Stein, who has been talking to public health experts about what they hope to hear from the president. Good morning, Rob.
