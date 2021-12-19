Fr. Stan Fortuna Brings The Jazz To Davenport’s Redstone Room Sunday

Merry Christmas! We at QuadCities.com hope you and your loved ones all have an awesome Christmas weekend! As is per usual during this week, there’s not much going on, but there are a few things if you’re looking for something to do. Listen to your host, Sean Leary, go through a very thin list of stuff going on, and even attempt to scroll through the blizzard of repeat event listings to find the lone couple of concerts at Rhythm City this weekend! lol… Have fun, have a great weekend, and Merry Christmas!

