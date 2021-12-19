ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mike Yurcich Rates Penn State's Offense: 'Not Good Enough'

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 5 days ago

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich ranked the team's nine-overtime loss to Illinois this season among the worst of his career. Then he corrected himself.

"Not one of the most, the most frustrating times that I've ever had," Yurcich said. "They were playing coverage, they were dropping eight, playing with safeties high, you'd better run the ball, and that's what we tried to do..."

With that, Yurcich's Zoom session on bowl media day ended and so did his explanation of Penn State's most inexplicable game of 2021. Though Yurcich couldn't provide closure on that 20-18 loss to Illinois, he did make clear his feelings about the season.

This wasn't the offense Yurcich anticipated running at Penn State. And it won't be the offense he runs in the future.

"Not good enough," Yurcich said. "A lot of room to improve. We didn't execute at the level that we need to execute at, so I take the blame. It solely falls on my shoulders. And we'll get better. I'll get better.

"We're going to work really hard to get us to a championship-level offense, and we're not there yet. We're going to continue to strive and drive and do all the things necessary to compete and get to that level, or I'm going to die trying."

Yurcich arrived at Penn State like a lightning bolt last winter, when head coach James Franklin hired Yurcich and removed Kirk Ciarrocca after one season. Franklin had tried to hire Yurcich before, but the timing wasn't right. So when this opportunity opened, Franklin jumped.

And why not? Yurcich's offenses score points. In 2020, his Texas offense ranked eighth nationally (42.7 points per game). At Oklahoma State, his offenses averaged 38 points and 478.3 yards per game over six seasons

But this season? Penn State averaged 26.3 points per game to rank 81st nationally. It is the team's worst scoring season since 2015 (23.2 ppg). The offense did not score more than 28 points against a Power 5 team in 2021.

Penn State's run game even was more uncharacteristic. The Lions are 118th nationally in rushing offense at 106.58 yards per game, on target to rank as the second-lowest season average in program history. The lowest: Franklin's first season of 2014 (101.9).

If Penn State doesn't field a 100-yard rusher in the Outback Bowl, this will mark the first season without one since 1978. That was a unique season in which Penn State still rushed for 2,525 yards and 21 touchdowns, led by Matt Suhey's 720 yards.

This year, Penn State has rushed for just 1,277 yards and 11 touchdowns, with Keyvone Lee leading with 495 yards.

"Obviously our run game needs to improve," Yurcich said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ilg8D_0dR9WkAT00

Franklin deferred for now on evaluating Yurcich, saying he would save that for the offseason, during which he promised an offensive "deep dive."

"Obviously, we would have loved to have put more points on the board and been more explosive and been more consistent," Franklin said. "And that's really what we will spend a lot of time doing once the season is ended."

Yurcich brought up a particular area of emphasis: short-yardage situations. According to Sports Info Solutions, the Lions ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing on downs of 1-3 yards. Penn State averaged a conference-low 2.6 yards per attempt in those situations.

"When we go back and we look at different things, I think one thing that stands out for us is short-yardage execution," Yurcich said. "That's one of the things that we're currently looking at in bold print and trying to evaluate: Why the lack of execution there? So you look at the reasons, and sometimes it's execution. It's a mistake here, it's a mistake there.

"... We tried to put, you know, who's the mole on it? So we go around and we look at, was it the call? Was it a personnel issue? Was it a mental mistake? A physical mistake? And we charted all those things. And what you find out is, it's a little bit of everything. That's what happens."

Though Yurcich worked at Ohio State as passing coordinator in 2019, this was his first season as an offensive coordinator in the Big Ten. Yurcich felt confident that his system will work in the conference and could deliver results against Big Ten defenses.

It's a matter of establishing an offensive identity.

"We have to continue to play to our personal strengths," Yurcich said. "We have to continue to break tendencies. And at the end of the day, we've got to continue to be more physical, tough-minded, and really just focus on the basics of football. The basic rules. We can sit here and get fancy all day, but at the end of the day, we've got to have something to put our hat on. You know, you've got to have that identity, and we tried to establish that identity.

"We wanted to come downhill at you and we wanted to get under center at times, and we wanted to be physical. We're gonna continue and stay steady in the boat with our plan."

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ciarrocca
Person
Mike Yurcich
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Oklahoma State#American Football#Penn State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
NFL
On3.com

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
TEXAS STATE
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
331
Followers
349
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy