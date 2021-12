With a ceremony that took place for the first time at the Azteca Stadium, the 15th edition of the Endeavor Gala managed to bring together more than 1,000 entrepreneurs and stakeholders aligned with the growth of Mexico as the capital of entrepreneurship. In recent years and with the milestone of six unicorns registered in the country, Mexico has managed to establish itself as a true entrepreneurial hub that contributes to the development of various industries, generating a positive impact on the LATAM region worldwide.

