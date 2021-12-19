Jared Goff connects with Josh Reynolds to cap 97 yard Detroit Lions scoring drive [Video]
Who are these players and what have they done with the Detroit Lions?. Quarterback Jared Goff...detroitsportsnation.com
Who are these players and what have they done with the Detroit Lions?. Quarterback Jared Goff...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0