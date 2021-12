British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday appeared on the cusp of a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency never previously lost by his Conservative Party, a result which would raise serious questions about his leadership. Counting was still underway in the by-election in North Shropshire in central England, but Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine declared on Sky News that "we're not just going to win here tonight, we're going to win comfortably." Tory MP Edward Timpson seemed to agree, telling Sky News that "I've already conceded it's been a very difficult night for us." Defeat would be a disaster for the Conservatives, who won the seat by a massive majority in 2019, and would intensify the mutinous mood among the party's MPs.

