Employers Predict 3.9 Percent Wage Increases in 2022 – Highest Since 2008

Body Dorada Foods is continuing to strive to be the employer of choice in Ponca City and our surrounding areas, as well as the supplier of choice to our customers. We want to continue to strengthen our workforce and recruit talented and engaged employees to help achieve our customer goals of safety, quality and efficiency. In an effort to help achieve those goals, as well as recognizing and rewarding the hard work of existing employees; we are excited to announce an across the board increase of $1.50/ hour to all Dorada Foods hourly employees, bringing the starting pay from $15.25 to $16.50 an hour. This is in addition to the first of the year contractual increases that we have with our union employees.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO