Detroit, MI

Employers Predict 3.9 Percent Wage Increases in 2022 – Highest Since 2008

mitechnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – The November survey from the Conference Board predicts a 3.9 percent jump in wage costs for companies in 2022, compared to 3 percent reported in April – the highest rate increase since 2008. Indeed, the swell in compensation expectations...

mitechnews.com

MySanAntonio

One of San Antonio's biggest employers boosts minimum wage to $20

One of San Antonio's biggest employers is implementing a wage hike. Frost Bank is increasing its minimum wage to $20 per hour, according to a news release. The pay raise went into effect on Monday, December 20, for more than 1,800 employees across Texas, including bankers, tellers, call center operators, and support staff.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Detroit, MI
Ponca City News

Dorada Foods announces wage increase

Body Dorada Foods is continuing to strive to be the employer of choice in Ponca City and our surrounding areas, as well as the supplier of choice to our customers. We want to continue to strengthen our workforce and recruit talented and engaged employees to help achieve our customer goals of safety, quality and efficiency. In an effort to help achieve those goals, as well as recognizing and rewarding the hard work of existing employees; we are excited to announce an across the board increase of $1.50/ hour to all Dorada Foods hourly employees, bringing the starting pay from $15.25 to $16.50 an hour. This is in addition to the first of the year contractual increases that we have with our union employees.
PONCA CITY, OK
Law.com

Risk Factors Combine to Make Wage-and-Hour Audits a Priority for Employers in 2022

As 2021 draws to a close, many employers are looking ahead to 2022 and hoping to reduce legal risk in the new year. Yet, pay practices put in place for nonexempt employees during the pandemic combined with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision in July in Heimbach v. Amazon.com have created a perfect storm of wage-and-hour risk for Pennsylvania employers.
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

Industrial Production Increased 0.5 Percent in November

From the Fed: Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization. Industrial production rose 0.5 percent in November. The indexes for both manufacturing and mining increased 0.7 percent, while the index for utilities decreased 0.8 percent. At 102.3 percent of its 2017 average, total industrial production in November was 5.3 percent above its...
INDUSTRY
bls.gov

County Employment and Wages in New Hampshire — Second Quarter 2021

Employment rose in New Hampshire’s two large counties, Hillsborough and Rockingham, from June 2020 to June 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2020.) Regional Commissioner William J. Sibley noted that Rockingham County’s 10.1-percent employment increase ranked 32nd among the 343 large U.S. counties. (See table 1.)
ECONOMY
restaurantdive.com

Companies plan 3.9% wage boost in 2022, highest rate since 2008

Labor shortages and the highest inflation in three decades have prompted companies to budget 3.9% wage increases for 2022 — the biggest jump since 2008, according to a survey by the Conference Board. Almost half (46%) of survey respondents said an increase in wages for new hires pushed up...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Gallup: 36 percent of U.S. employers require COVID-19 vaccine for workers

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The percentage of U.S. employers requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has flattened at 36%, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday. According to the Nov. 29-Dec. 5 Gallup tracking survey , 36 percent of workers said their employers are requiring COVID-19 vaccination. That was unchanged from October tracking survey results.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hr Morning

Employer healthcare cost increase for 2022

Get ready for another rise in per-employee costs for employer-sponsored health insurance. It’s predicted that after a 6.3% rise in 2021, 2022 will experience an increase of 4.4%, according to Mercer’s 2021 National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans. For the most part, the reason for the continued climb...
HEALTH
suntimesnews.com

Illinois experienced 3.4 percent employment gain in 2021

AUSTIN, Tex. — Since the short pandemic-induced recession of 2020, the job market has recovered quickly. At the onset of the pandemic, the U.S. lost over 22 million jobs, but according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm employment is currently just 4.2 million lower than pre-pandemic levels. While monthly job gains have not been steady, employment in October of 2021 was 5.8 million (4.1 percent) higher than a year ago.
ILLINOIS STATE
healthcaredive.com

Employers report highest annual increase in per-employee health costs in over a decade

The average per-employee cost of employer-sponsored health insurance jumped 6.3% in 2021, as employees and their families resumed care delayed last year due to the pandemic, according to a new survey of employers from Mercer. That's the highest annual increase since 2010. Health benefit costs outpaced growth in inflation and...
HEALTH
KIX 105.7

Minimum Wage To Increase in 2022. Will This Help Hiring?

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations are reminding residents that the state’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the new year. Starting Jan. 1, 2022, the state’s new minimum wage will be $11.15 per hour for employees who work private...
RETAIL
audacy.com

Inflation hits highest 12-month increase since June 1982

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers increased 6.8 percent over the last 12 months, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday, marking the largest 12-month increase since the period ending in June 1982. The indexes for food, gasoline, shelter, used...
BUSINESS
HRmagazine.co.uk

Over 200 employers named and shamed for paying below minimum wage

The underpayments have racked up a total of £1.2 million in unpaid work, affecting around 12,000 people across the UK. This is despite a marked uptick in the number of employers paying the Real Living Wage this year. Pay and the pandemic:. Google's pay cuts for remote workers deemed...
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Employers expect largest hike in wage increase budgets in 13 years

Employers expect to dedicate an additional 4% for wage increases in 2022. This would be the highest increase since 2008, according to the November Conference Board Salary Increase Budget Survey. Your access to unlimited BenefitsPRO.com content isn’t changing. Critical BenefitsPRO.com information including cutting edge post-reform success strategies, access to...
ECONOMY

