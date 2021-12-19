ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon scraps new ban on phones in warehouses 'until further notice'

By J. Fingas
 5 days ago

Amazon is loosening its control of workers' activities as safety concerns mount. The internet retailer has confirmed to Bloomberg that it will back off a rejuvenated effort to ban personal phones in warehouses. Staff were told on December 17th they could keep their phones at...

Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for...
Amazon Employees Walk Off Job, State the Company Cut Break Times Because the Epidemic Is ‘Supposedly’ Over

Dozens of Amazon personnel at two Chicago-area services walked off the job for the duration of the ultimate stretch of excursion deliveries on Wednesday, citing the company’s shortened destroy instances and unwillingness to amplify wages. According to the Chicago Tribune, the walkouts at Amazon’s transport facilities in Gage Park...
Engadget

The Morning After: Is it time for lickable TVs?

I joked about LG’s unusual TVs earlier this week, but I'll take it back. Those were fine. Sensible, even. That’s because a Meiji University professor in Japan has unveiled a prototype screen called “Taste the TV”. The prototype sends electrical signals to 10 flavor canisters that spray flavors on a film overlay for those willing to lick. Creator Homei Miyashita thinks of the device as less of a taste-at-home device, and more as a tool for food professionals, like chefs and sommeliers.
Engadget

Amazon will remind workers about their rights following an NLRB deal

The tussle between Amazon and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has taken another turn after the company reached a nationwide settlement with the agency. Amazon has agreed to remind current and former workers across the US about their labor rights on notices posted in workplaces, and on the mobile app and website for workers. Amazon will also send a copy of the notice to email addresses it has on file for any employee who worked at its facilities between March 22nd and December 22nd.
Engadget

Apple closes more stores due to surge in COVID-19 cases

A bunch of Apple Stores across the US and Canada won't be able to cater to customers' last-minute holiday shopping. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant temporarily shut down eight locations due to a surge in COVID-19 cases both among the public and among its employees. Apple typically shutters a retail store if around 10 percent of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19, the news agency said.
Engadget

Google is the latest to cancel its in-person CES 2022 plans

Following Lenovo and Intel, Google has become the latest company to announce it won't have an on-site presence at CES 2022. "After careful consideration we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022. We’ve been closely monitoring the development of the omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams," the company told TechCrunch.
Engadget

Amazon workers in New York make another attempt at forming a union

Former and current warehouse workers at JFK8, Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, New York, have refiled an application to hold a vote on unionization. The workers originally filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board back in November, but they had to withdraw it after failing to gather enough signatures to be approved. This time, the organizers were reportedly able to gather over 2,500 worker signatures or half of the 5,000 people employed at the facility.
Engadget

Google disables 'Hold for Me' feature on the Pixel 6 following buggy update

Last year, Google introduced an exclusive feature for Pixel devices called "Hold for Me" that can alert you when a business finally picks up your call. However, that function has been temporarily disabled on the Pixel 6 due to a bug in the December update, XDA Developers has reported. Pixel 6 owners may also lose the Call Screening tool that stops robocallers from ringing your phone, Google said in a community post.
CNN

Buy now, pay later is a huge hit with shoppers. Just how dangerous is it?

London (CNN Business) — Lissette Monzon still feels a little guilty about a "crazy" purchase she made three years ago. Monzon, 54, a high school English teacher in Florida, bought a $700 pair of Valentino boots in October 2018. Actress Blake Lively had been photographed wearing the mauve-colored footwear in Paris. Monzon saw the picture and fell in love.
Engadget

Amazon, Meta, T-Mobile and other companies drop out of CES 2022

A handful of key tech companies has already pulled out of next year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amazon, Meta, Twitter and T-Mobile have announced that they're no longer attending the event in person due to the threat brought about by the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The show earlier this year was a strictly online-only affair, but the Consumer Technology Association announced in April that the event is returning as an in-person affair in 2022. While the organizer requires attendees to show proof of vaccination to be able to attend the expo, the Omicron variant's emergence prompted companies to reconsider their plans.
Engadget

Amazon reinstates mask mandates across all of its warehouses

Workers in Amazon's considerable warehousing operations will be required to wear masks, again. The shift comes as US cases have spiked again due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, and will apply to all "operations facilities, FCs [fulfillment centers], sort centers, and delivery stations," effective today, according to an email shared with Engadget.
Engadget

In 2021, Tesla's phenomenal profits were offset by constant crisis

The close of 2021 finds Tesla wealthier than ever — and, in CEO Elon Musk’s case, wealthier than everybody else. The electric vehicle manufacturer notched records for both deliveries and profits this year despite a global chip shortage that decimated supply chains worldwide, effectively kneecapping the rest of the automotive industry’s production capacity. However its financial successes were often overshadowed by Tesla’s continuing production quality issues, multiple NHTSA and SEC investigations, high profile failures of its vaunted “Full Self Driving” system, as well as numerous vehicle recalls and delays for upcoming models. And with existing industry stalwarts like Ford, GM, Honda and the Volkswagen Group making concerted efforts to electrify their own offerings, could 2022 be the year that Tesla’s reign as top EV automaker finally ends?
Engadget

TCL update fixes Google TV performance issues

Earlier this month, TCL temporarily stopped selling its Google TV televisions because of performance and software problems. Now, it has released a new update that it says has fixed the issue, so the 5-series and 6-series Google-powered TVs are back on sale at Best Buy, 9to5Google has reported. The update...
Engadget

Amazon kids bundle offers a Fire 7 tablet and Echo Dot for just $80

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're still looking for a last-minute Christmas gift — or a...
Engadget

Microsoft's $19.7 billion Nuance acquisition wins EU approval

The European Commission has approved Microsoft’s to buy Nuance Communications. The regulator on Tuesday the proposed acquisition “would raise no competition concerns” within the European Union. In analyzing the bid, it found that “Microsoft and Nuance offer very different products.” Moreover, it believes the company will continue to face “strong” competition from other firms in the future.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amazon to allow cell phones in warehouses after roof collapse kills six people

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon is reportedly holding off on plans to continue its ban on cell phones in warehouses. Amazon prohibited employees from having their phones on the warehouse floors, as the company said that they can be distracting and dangerous in an industrial operation. The ban was temporarily relaxed during the pandemic, but […]
