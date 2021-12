Up until the sudden and intense spike of COVID cases wracked New York City in the last week or so, LCD Soundsystem were embarking on what was meant to be one hell of a celebration when things were back to “normal.” Their first shows in three years were meant to be a 20-night residency, and I can tell you from personal experience they were some of the wildest, most emphatic, most overwhelming times I’ve seen this band. They, of course, eventually had to cancel the final several shows. But one part of the original plan remains intact: LCD’s intended epilogue, a holiday special.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO