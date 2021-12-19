ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

P1 Ventures moves beyond aerospace, oil and gas by tapping into emerging cannabis market

By Robin K. Cooper
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth-generation General Electric employee and graduate of the manufacturing...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Cummins will make green hydrogen technologies in $47M Chinese joint venture

Cummins Inc. has formed a 50-50 joint venture with China Petrochemical Corp. to make green hydrogen more affordable and available. Called Cummins Enze, the joint venture in Guangdong Province will invest $47 million in a manufacturing plant to produce proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. An electrolyzer is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process called electrolysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Meeting the Global Need of Oil and Gas

The Malaysian industry of Oil and Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) has a significant role to play in the country’s oil and gas industry. In recent years, the OGSE has contributed heavily to producing sustainable energy at affordable prices, has made it accessible for all, and has created many job opportunities in the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

KEY Investment Partners Announces $30M Completion of Cannabis-Focused Venture Fund

KEY Investment Partners LLC, a venture capital fund focused on providing growth equity to early-stage cannabis companies and high-growth companies positioned to develop infrastructure in the industry, announced that it has completed its cannabis-focused venture fund with approximately $30 million in aggregate capital commitments. Leveraging KEY's extensive network, cannabis industry...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Aerospace#P1 Ventures#General Electric
Reuters

Qatar takes 10% stake in Rolls-Royce's low-carbon nuclear business

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said on Monday Qatar's sovereign wealth fund would invest 85 million pounds ($112.12 million) in the British company's new low-carbon nuclear power business in exchange for a 10% equity stake. The London-listed firm has agreed with the Qatar Investment Authority for the funding in...
BUSINESS
mynews13.com

Aerospace market could drive commercial real estate in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The space boom has come to Earth. That’s what real estate companies firms believe as giants like Northrop Grumman, Virgin Galactic and Relativity Space have expanded their local footprints. As demands for satellites increase, so does the need for warehouses to build them. “There’s...
REAL ESTATE
Fast Company

Electric aircraft maker Vertical Aerospace makes its public market debut

Vertical Aerospace is ready for takeoff. The British electric-aircraft company made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, trading under the ticker symbol EVTL. Vertical merged with Broadstone Acquisition Corp., a $2.2 billion special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The stock began trading when the market opened...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

Covid-19 relief fatigue has set in. The live events industry feels left behind.

Chris Navratil hasn’t slept since Covid-19 swept across the country in March 2020. That was when her Minnesota-based live events business Shamrock Productions was ordered to close. For 15 months, her more than 50-year-old family business brought in zero revenue. The home shows, ice fishing shows and large indoor gatherings that had populated local convention centers were not allowed in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
naturalgasworld.com

The emerging global natural gas market and the energy crisis of 2021-2022

This essay considers a few of the tensions arising for government policy, investors, and consumers from the energy crisis. The ongoing energy crisis of late 2021 looks sure to move into 2022. It has already had wide-ranging impacts on economics, the environment, and security. This essay considers a few of the tensions arising for government policy, investors, and consumers. The crisis has three distinct elements: COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, greater interconnectedness of natural gas markets, and signs of energy price volatility during the energy transition away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Aurora partners with Uber Freight for autonomous trucking pilot

Self-driving vehicle company Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) announced it picked up a new multiphase commercial pilot with Uber Freight, a logistics and supply chain management division of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), to further test and implement Aurora's autonomous trucking technology. The Pittsburgh-based AV company announced a similar deal...
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Lithium Prices Rise as Supply Fails to Meet EV Demand

The short supply of industrial grade lithium is causing prices to spike, which could snarl a push by governments to ramp up the use of electric vehicles. Lithium is used to power rechargeable car batteries, among other uses, but a recent bear market and supply chain issues have prices rising. So far that has benefited only a small group of companies while inconveniencing many others, the Wall Street Journal reports.
SMALL BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Bringing Transparency to Oil and Gas Supply Chains

According to the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, digitally transforming the supply chain can lead to a 50% reduction in process costs and increase revenue by 20%. While many industries have reaped these benefits, the oil and gas industry is early in the journey of adopting digital technologies such as cloud computing, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) that can drive similar results.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Deadline

Emerging Market Research Firm Vault AI Closes $8M Series A Round Co-Led By Hearst Ventures And PICO Venture Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Vault AI, an emerging market research firm blending artificial intelligence with more traditional methodology, has closed an $8 million Series A funding round. Co-leading the round were Israel-based PICO Venture Partners and Hearst Ventures, the investment arm of Hearst Corp. and an early backer of companies like Roku, Pandora and BuzzFeed. Other participants in the Series A included former Sony Pictures Entertainment Vice Chairman Yair Landau as well as existing Vault investors TV Azteca and Sky/ProSieben-backed Remagine Ventures. Vault’s executive roster includes industry veterans like Abe Recio, formerly an SVP at Sony, who is chief product officer, and Rachel Kraus, a...
BUSINESS
lngindustry.com

LNG SPA for Venture Global LNG and CNOOC Gas & Power

“Venture Global is pleased to announce the expansion of our footprint in Asia through two new deals to supply the Chinese market with clean, low-cost US LNG,” said Mike Sabel, Chief Executive Officer of Venture Global LNG. “China is critical to global climate efforts, and LNG supplied by Venture Global will serve as an important addition to their low carbon energy mix for decades. This new long-term partnership with CNOOC builds on our company’s continued momentum in a very active 2021.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Graphite will be in deficit from 2022 – here’s what EV battery makers need to do to secure the critical mineral

As the electric car revolution ramps up, so does the need for critical minerals used in batteries, such as graphite. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, there will be a global graphite deficit starting in 2022, and demand from the battery sector is expected to rise 30% annually until 2030. The US has no manufacturing plants that can supply automotive-grade graphite at scale. Meanwhile, China controls 84% of the global supply. Electrek spoke with Don Baxter, CEO of Ceylon Graphite, about how graphite is used in EVs, the supply chain issue, and how EV battery manufacturers can successfully source the vital mineral.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
windpowermonthly.com

Chinese turbine maker MingYang Smart Energy sets sights on UK offshore wind

Chinese wind turbine manufacturer MingYang Smart Energy plans to enter the UK offshore wind sector and invest in a blade manufacturing factory, a service centre and possibly a turbine assembly factory there. It signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together with the UK department for international trade (DIT)...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy