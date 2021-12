There’s only two weeks until Christmas market watchers, and my son is almost 1 year old. And, we have yet to endure a hard freeze. In fact, D3 Extreme Drought category has moved into the southern plains with nearly 5% of Oklahoma reaching this critical tier, while 20% of Texas is in D2 Severe Drought conditions. The farther west and then north you go, the worse dry conditions become. While a cold front is moving in this weekend, chances of precipitation are limited at best. Some are saying such conditions are developing into a severe weather spring like we’ve not seen since the ‘90s.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO