'SNL': Paul Rudd and Charli XCX Sing in Quirky "Christmas Socks" Sketch

By Shane Romanchick
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though there was no live audience for Saturday Night Live’s Christmas show, newly-minted Five-Timer host Paul Rudd did not let that stop him from spreading holiday cheer. One of the only new sketches of the night was entitled “The Christmas Socks” and this involved a timeless story of a complete...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Collider

'SNL' HomeGoods Sketch Shows What Grandmas Really Want for Christmas

Saturday Night Live had an interesting week that led to a strange Christmas episode for the live comedy show. When many cast members tested positive for COVID-19, the show decided to cancel their live audience and adjust who was doing the live performance. With host Paul Rudd, he was inducted into the Five Timers Club (a Saturday Night Live staple) and he was joined by Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Kenan Thompson, and Michael Che to show what sketches they did film beforehand and what sketches from Christmases past that people love.
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

Charli XCX Is Bringing Caroline Polachek & Christine & The Queens On ‘SNL’

This Saturday, December 18, Charli XCX will make her debut as musical guest on the very last 2021 episode of Saturday Night Live. Naturally, such a special occasion calls for special guests — and Charli XCX has now confirmed two big names that will join her on stage to help send off this nonsensical year: Christine and the Queens, and Caroline Polachek.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Alex Moffat
Collider

'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
NFL
Caledonian Record-News

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.
KTLA

‘SNL’ goes on without live audience or planned musical guest Charli XCX

People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past. The long-running […]
TV & VIDEOS
#Christmas Spirit
Finger Lakes Times

The Christmas Socks - SNL

A man (Paul Rudd) sings a song while helping a little boy (Kyle Mooney) buy a special pair of Christmas socks. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #PaulRudd...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'SNL': Paul Rudd Will Host Without a Live Audience, Charli XCX Cancels Performance

Saturday Night Live was one of the first shows to go back to a live audience after the pandemic started in early 2020 and so far 47th season of this long-running sketch comedy show has felt pretty normal, with a full audience filling the room with laughter. However, the Christmas episode just got a bit less jolly as, after a week where Billie Eilish brought down the house in front of a crowded Studio 8H, SNL has announced that there will be no live audience for tonight's episode and musical guest Charli XCX has announced she will no longer be performing. Despite the Omicron variant causing concerns, Paul Rudd is still set to host, which will mark his induction into the Five-Timers Club.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Charli XCX Did Get to Be on SNL (in a Pretaped Sketch)

Charli XCX couldn’t perform as the musical guest on Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live, but she did get to briefly appear in a pretaped sketch. Titled “The Christmas Socks,” the musical sketch features Paul Rudd and Kyle Mooney as a man and a 6-year-old kid bonding in line buying Christmas presents. The song is a riff on the schmaltzy “The Christmas Shoes” already unpacked by Patton Oswalt. The little kid’s had a rough year, what with his bird going missing. But what’s this? The bird is back? And it’s Charli XCX? And it started a band? What a happy Christmas surprise! As the music video was taped before SNL decided to pull its audience (and the majority of its cast) from its Xmas ep, we also got to spend some time with Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner, and Alex Moffat.
CELEBRITIES
9News

'SNL' ditches audience, Charli XCX drops out during omicron spike

NEW YORK — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen. The long-running sketch comedy show...
TV & VIDEOS
wjtn.com

Tom Hanks, Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for audience-free 'SNL' Christmas show

COVID-19 struck Saturday Night Live once again over the weekend, when numerous cast members tested positive for the virus, leaving producer Lorne Michaels and his staff to quickly cobble together a show using a combination of pre-taped sketches and highlights from previous Christmas shows. The show was forced to go...
TV & VIDEOS
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Saturday: New Christmas movies and Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’

48 HOURS: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen (10 p.m., CBS) - Jamie Yuccas reports on the murder of transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose death inspired a new law and started a nationwide movement. Kuhnhausen disappeared in June 2019 after connecting with David Bogdanov, then 25, and exchanging messages on Snapchat. Yuccas investigates the groundbreaking case and the impact it continues to have on LGBTQI communities. The murder of Kuhnhausen illustrates the real-life dangers and struggles many in the transgender community face every day, says her mother, Lisa Woods. Prosecutors, experts and Kuhnhausen’s friends talk about the challenges faced by transgender people and how her death will not be forgotten.
MOVIES
NME

Watch Charli XCX sing while dressed as a parrot in ‘SNL’ sketch

Charli XCX appeared as a singing parrot on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live last night (December 19). The singer was scheduled to be the musical guest on the episode and was going to perform with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens. However, the performance was cancelled as the show moved to a limited cast format due to rising cases of COVID-19.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'SNL' Pays Homage to Christmas Classics in a Musical Pete Davidson Sketch

Saturday Night Live was a bit strange last night out of an abundance of caution. Rather than hold the live show with an audience and full cast, they canceled the majority of it and did an abridged version of the show that included sketches previously recorded and Christmas sketches from years past. But that means we did get some new sketches like "An Evening with Pete Davidson."
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

