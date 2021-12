Dolly Parton’s hardscrabble childhood in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains informs her very being. She wasn’t too far removed from her family’s one-bedroom cabin on Locust Ridge when she moved to Nashville in 1964 after graduating high school. As she slowly carved out a career as a songwriter, her upbringing — and one memory in particular — kept peppering her thoughts. Five years later, while on a tour bus with the country singer Porter Wagoner, she was compelled to write it all down. The song was “Coat of Many Colors” and it poured out. So quickly, in fact, that Dolly grabbed the only...

