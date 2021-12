The Pittsburgh Steelers have two players headed to the 2022 Pro Bowl that will take place this February in Las Vegas. They are OLB T.J. Watt and DT Cam Heyward. Watt is no surprise, a lock to be voted in. He led all EDGE rushers in the fan portion of the voting, eclipsing 237,000 votes. That was seventh-most of any player in the league. Watt has had a historic season, setting an official franchise record with 17.5 sacks. Despite missing time due to injury, he’s been among the league’s most dominant players and the current favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Five years in the NFL, this will be Watt’s third Pro Bowl appearance.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO