Science

How Omicron is changing Covid risk calculations

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

"If you are vaccinated and especially if you are...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

TheConversationAU

We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as Australia opens up. Even without Omicron, we're worried

Over the past two years, we’ve learned COVID-19 survivors can develop a range of longer-term symptoms we now call “long COVID”. This includes people who did not have severe illness initially. Such longer-term symptoms can affect multiple systems in the body. This can result in ongoing, severe fatigue plus a wide range of other symptoms, including pain, as well as breathing, neurological, sleep and mental health problems. So far, Australia has had far fewer COVID-19 cases than many other nations. But as we re-open, this situation may change. So we will likely see more long COVID in the months and years ahead. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UpNorthLive.com

DHD#10 launches 'COVID-19 Calculator'

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- District Health Department #10 has launched an online “COVID-19 Calculator” that it says will help people figure out their final date of quarantine, isolation, or when you are considered fully vaccinated. “It can sometimes be confusing to figure out how long you need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
David Leonhardt
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island Is at Significant Risk From COVID Omicron Variant

Much is still unknown about the Omicron variant, since it has only been about a month since it was identified. However, the data to date clearly show it is both much more contagious, and has greater immune escape, than the Delta variant. What we know already shows the Omicron variant to be a major risk to Rhode Island. As unpopular as the actions might be to some, Governor Dan McKee took the right steps this week in responding to the serious public health crisis we are in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

How COVID-19 is changing research and healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions of people to be ill and led to millions of deaths worldwide. This public health emergency has affected everyone’s life and well-being. Through the suffering, however, there is one silver lining: The pandemic has also provided motivation for different disciplines to come together and put up a united front against this crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Omicron#Covid
The Independent

Covid: Woman urges people to get jabbed after unvaccinated partner dies with virus

A mother-of-seven is urging people who are still unvaccinated against Covid to go out and get jabbed after her partner died with the virus.Tracey Lea, 45, said she “wouldn’t want anyone to go through the same tragedy” her family has, after her partner Martin Mulcahy died earlier this month with coronavirus having put off getting his jabs because “life” got in the way. Mulcahy, a 50-year-old security guard from Nuneaton, tested positive for Covid following his wife and children – aged between nine and 25 – catching the virus in late October. The family came out of isolation on 13...
RELATIONSHIPS
Victoria Advocate

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician's Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Dec. 20 to 23, 2021. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Why take a chance? Get the shots.

In reference to Mr. Holden’s letter published Dec. 10 about the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines report in the American Heart Association Journals concluding that inflammation of the heart muscles occurs in some people who have gotten the vaccine. That may be true, but the American Medical Association reports that extensive testing, which must be approved, must be done before any company, drug or any other manufacturer can market or use it. They also conclude that some fever, swelling, aches, or pain may occur and that is normal. They also reported that there were no serious side effects, other than in some cases not related directly to the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Victoria Advocate

Letter: The fight isn't about some books, but the survival of the United States

The fight isn’t over and it is not just concerning the books in the library. The primary battle is over the cultural norms of our society and nation. The decision to leave the disputed books on the shelf was based on flimsy evidence. The number of times a book has been checked out doesn’t tell the number of times a book has been perused.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Public Library is a sub-steward to the taxpaying community

The Library Advisory Board has decided to keep certain educational books regarding alternative and/or graphic sexuality, many of them for the young, on its public shelves. I do not intend in this space to discuss questions of sexual morality. What would be the use? No doubt the board based its decisions on principles of inclusivity and freedom of speech. But I would like for them, for all, to consider the ramifications of another principle: the principle of stewardship.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Victoria Advocate

Booking.com Makes It Easier To Find Sustainable, Work-Friendly Hotels

(Broadry) — With holiday travel upon us, Booking.com is making it easier for travelers to experience the world in a more mindful way by finding properties that align with their core values. The site recently launched a series of new tools to help travelers find-and-book...
LIFESTYLE
Victoria Advocate

HPV Vaccination Could Rid U.S. of Most Mouth, Throat Cancers in Men

HPV Vaccination Could Rid U.S. of Most Mouth, Throat Cancers in Men. THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- How do you prevent nearly 1 million cases of mouth and throat cancers in American men in this century? Find a way to reach an 80% HPV vaccination rate among adolescents, a new study suggests.
CANCER
Times-News

Digital detox: How to find a healthy balance with screen time

Technology can have many benefits: It can connect us with loved ones, give us access to online workouts and help us navigate to where we need to go. But too much screen time can adversely affect your physical and mental health. Here are some tips for finding a healthy balance.   How too much screen time can affect...
HEALTH

