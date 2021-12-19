How Omicron is changing Covid risk calculations

In reference to Mr. Holden’s letter published Dec. 10 about the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines report in the American Heart Association Journals concluding that inflammation of the heart muscles occurs in some people who have gotten the vaccine. That may be true, but the American Medical Association reports that extensive testing, which must be approved, must be done before any company, drug or any other manufacturer can market or use it. They also conclude that some fever, swelling, aches, or pain may occur and that is normal. They also reported that there were no serious side effects, other than in some cases not related directly to the vaccines.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO