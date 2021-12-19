Beach towns always seem like ideal places to live. Whether you like a relaxed atmosphere, water sports, partying on the shores, romantic boardwalks, or beachfront with plenty of restaurants, there’s a beach town out there for you. This combination of coastal views, range of activities, and easy going vibe can be irresistible.

While there are affordable towns that provide this beach town lifestyle, many of them are quite rich. In these towns, residents’ income is far higher than it is nationwide, and poverty rates tend to be extremely low. (Not stuck on a beach? This is the best place to buy a vacation home .)

To determine America’s richest beach towns, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on beach length, income, and occupancy for towns, cities, villages, and census-designated places from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Beach towns were ranked based on median household income.

The towns on this list have an annual median household income of more than $125,000, nearly double the national median household income of $69,560 in 2019. Five towns have median annual household incomes above $200,000. Poverty rates are also extremely low – in most towns in the single digits. The national poverty rate was 10.5% in 2019.

The towns are also concentrated in only a few states, with New York home to 15, Florida 12, and California eight. Many of the towns are quite small, population wise, with 18 towns home to fewer than a thousand permanent residents and only four home to more than 10,000 residents. Laguna Beach, California, is the largest, with 23,000 residents.

If you are dreaming of living in a beach town, don’t give up on that dream. While a house in Malibu, California, may set you back a million or two (or more), there are more affordable places. This is the best place in America to own a beach house .

Click here to see America's richest beach towns

Click here to read our detailed methodology

50. Sagaponack, New York

> Median household income: $125,833

> Poverty rate: <0.1%

> Total population: 264

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

49. Vaughn, Washington

> Median household income: $126,250

> Poverty rate: 0.5%

> Total population: 697

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 56.8 mi.

ALSO READ: This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

48. Shelter Island Heights, New York

> Median household income: $128,984

> Poverty rate: 2.6%

> Total population: 731

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

47. Del Mar, California

> Median household income: $129,063

> Poverty rate: 5.2%

> Total population: 4,331

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 88.1 mi.

46. Tiki Island, Texas

> Median household income: $129,583

> Poverty rate: 5.4%

> Total population: 1,051

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 79.0 mi.

45. Laguna Beach, California

> Median household income: $129,983

> Poverty rate: 6.3%

> Total population: 23,036

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 124.1 mi.

44. Briarcliffe Acres, South Carolina

> Median household income: $130,625

> Poverty rate: 4.4%

> Total population: 479

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 31.0 mi.

ALSO READ: This Is the Best Place to Buy a Vacation Home

43. Loch Arbour, New Jersey

> Median household income: $131,250

> Poverty rate: 12.2%

> Total population: 230

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 71.8 mi.

42. Atlantic Beach, New York

> Median household income: $131,250

> Poverty rate: 2.4%

> Total population: 1,317

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 43.9 mi.

41. Monmouth Beach, New Jersey

> Median household income: $134,861

> Poverty rate: 4.0%

> Total population: 3,212

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 71.8 mi.

40. South Beach, Florida

> Median household income: $134,917

> Poverty rate: 5.0%

> Total population: 3,429

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 20.0 mi.

39. Wading River, New York

> Median household income: $135,351

> Poverty rate: 4.3%

> Total population: 7,733

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

ALSO READ: Worst Cities to Own a Vacation Rental

38. Shinnecock Hills, New York

> Median household income: $135,938

> Poverty rate: 7.6%

> Total population: 2,202

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

37. Sullivan's Island, South Carolina

> Median household income: $136,528

> Poverty rate: 8.2%

> Total population: 2,203

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 25.8 mi.

36. Orchid, Florida

> Median household income: $139,611

> Poverty rate: 1.0%

> Total population: 516

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 20.0 mi.

35. Brielle, New Jersey

> Median household income: $140,352

> Poverty rate: 1.9%

> Total population: 4,697

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 71.8 mi.

34. Scituate, Massachusetts

> Median household income: $140,419

> Poverty rate: 4.7%

> Total population: 5,558

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 26.8 mi.

ALSO READ:

33. Sewall's Point, Florida

> Median household income: $140,625

> Poverty rate: 4.3%

> Total population: 2,099

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 24.0 mi.

32. Palm Beach, Florida

> Median household income: $141,348

> Poverty rate: 5.4%

> Total population: 8,723

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 37.4 mi.

31. North Haven, New York

> Median household income: $141,719

> Poverty rate: 3.1%

> Total population: 884

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

30. Pelican Bay, Florida

> Median household income: $141,856

> Poverty rate: 3.6%

> Total population: 6,140

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.7 mi.

29. Wainscott, New York

> Median household income: $144,375

> Poverty rate: 13.5%

> Total population: 349

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

ALSO READ: This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

28. Jupiter Inlet Colony, Florida

> Median household income: $145,000

> Poverty rate: 10.2%

> Total population: 381

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 37.4 mi.

27. Sea Girt, New Jersey

> Median household income: $146,023

> Poverty rate: 3.3%

> Total population: 1,655

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 71.8 mi.

26. Duxbury, Massachusetts

> Median household income: $147,404

> Poverty rate: 4.0%

> Total population: 1,567

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 26.8 mi.

25. Del Monte Forest, California

> Median household income: $147,500

> Poverty rate: 5.3%

> Total population: 4,105

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 48.3 mi.

24. West Falmouth, Massachusetts

> Median household income: $150,246

> Poverty rate: 1.7%

> Total population: 1,971

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 100.7 mi.

ALSO READ: This Is the Best Place to Buy a Vacation Home

23. Malibu, California

> Median household income: $150,747

> Poverty rate: 7.1%

> Total population: 12,620

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 49.6 mi.

22. Key Biscayne, Florida

> Median household income: $151,310

> Poverty rate: 4.9%

> Total population: 12,915

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 21.9 mi.

21. Water Mill, New York

> Median household income: $155,278

> Poverty rate: 10.2%

> Total population: 1,631

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

20. Muir Beach, California

> Median household income: $156,250

> Poverty rate: 13.1%

> Total population: 336

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 20.4 mi.

19. Belford, New Jersey

> Median household income: $156,250

> Poverty rate: 2.1%

> Total population: 2,129

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 71.8 mi.

ALSO READ: Worst Cities to Own a Vacation Rental

18. Montecito, California

> Median household income: $159,706

> Poverty rate: 6.5%

> Total population: 8,245

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 31.7 mi.

17. Point Lookout, New York

> Median household income: $160,093

> Poverty rate: 0.0%

> Total population: 1,026

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 43.9 mi.

16. Lido Beach, New York

> Median household income: $161,908

> Poverty rate: 2.5%

> Total population: 3,024

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 43.9 mi.

15. Northwest Harbor, New York

> Median household income: $167,167

> Poverty rate: 3.9%

> Total population: 3,557

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

14. Centre Island, New York

> Median household income: $168,750

> Poverty rate: 8.7%

> Total population: 446

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 43.9 mi.

ALSO READ: This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

13. Lattingtown, New York

> Median household income: $169,464

> Poverty rate: 2.9%

> Total population: 1,940

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 43.9 mi.

12. South Duxbury, Massachusetts

> Median household income: $171,324

> Poverty rate: 2.6%

> Total population: 3,629

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 26.8 mi.

11. Poquott, New York

> Median household income: $175,625

> Poverty rate: 2.0%

> Total population: 969

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

10. Henlopen Acres, Delaware

> Median household income: $178,750

> Poverty rate: 1.1%

> Total population: 182

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 26.0 mi.

9. Golden Beach, Florida

> Median household income: $193,000

> Poverty rate: 12.9%

> Total population: 659

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 21.9 mi.

ALSO READ: This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

8. Jupiter Island, Florida

> Median household income: $193,333

> Poverty rate: 26.0%

> Total population: 803

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 24.0 mi.

7. Kiawah Island, South Carolina

> Median household income: $193,750

> Poverty rate: 5.7%

> Total population: 1,676

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 25.8 mi.

6. Palos Verdes Estates, California

> Median household income: $194,543

> Poverty rate: 5.9%

> Total population: 13,434

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 49.6 mi.

5. Manalapan, Florida

> Median household income: $201,250

> Poverty rate: 3.3%

> Total population: 303

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 37.4 mi.

4. Sea Ranch Lakes, Florida

> Median household income: $206,667

> Poverty rate: 4.4%

> Total population: 574

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 66.3 mi.

ALSO READ: This Is the Best Place to Buy a Vacation Home

3. Old Field, New York

> Median household income: $211,932

> Poverty rate: 4.0%

> Total population: 795

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

2. Gulf Stream, Florida

> Median household income: $216,250

> Poverty rate: 3.9%

> Total population: 1,053

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 37.4 mi.

1. Belvedere, California

> Median household income: $245,208

> Poverty rate: 2.7%

> Total population: 2,134

> Length of beach in surrounding county: 20.4 mi.

Methodology

To determine America’s richest beach towns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on income and occupancy for towns, cities, villages, and census-designated places from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Beach towns were ranked based on median household income. To be considered a beach town, a place must be in a county with at least 20 miles of beach, have at least 150 housing units, and have at least 15 vacant housing units, of which at least 50% must be designated for seasonal, recreational, or occasional use. Data on beach length was aggregated using the Beaches NDHPlus Indexed Dataset from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water Programs.