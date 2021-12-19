ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s Richest Beach Towns

By Melly Alazraki
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2KIl_0dR9Toak00 Beach towns always seem like ideal places to live. Whether you like a relaxed atmosphere, water sports, partying on the shores, romantic boardwalks, or beachfront with plenty of restaurants, there’s a beach town out there for you. This combination of coastal views, range of activities, and easy going vibe can be irresistible.

While there are affordable towns that provide this beach town lifestyle, many of them are quite rich. In these towns, residents’ income is far higher than it is nationwide, and poverty rates tend to be extremely low. (Not stuck on a beach? This is the best place to buy a vacation home .)

To determine America’s richest beach towns, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on beach length, income, and occupancy for towns, cities, villages, and census-designated places from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Beach towns were ranked based on median household income.

The towns on this list have an annual median household income of more than $125,000, nearly double the national median household income of $69,560 in 2019. Five towns have median annual household incomes above $200,000. Poverty rates are also extremely low – in most towns in the single digits. The national poverty rate was 10.5% in 2019.

The towns are also concentrated in only a few states, with New York home to 15, Florida 12, and California eight. Many of the towns are quite small, population wise, with 18 towns home to fewer than a thousand permanent residents and only four home to more than 10,000 residents.  Laguna Beach, California, is the largest, with 23,000 residents.

If you are dreaming of living in a beach town, don’t give up on that dream. While a house in Malibu, California, may set you back a million or two (or more), there are more affordable places. This is the best place in America to own a beach house .

Click here to see America's richest beach towns
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNbIK_0dR9Toak00

50. Sagaponack, New York
> Median household income: $125,833
> Poverty rate: <0.1%
> Total population: 264
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqSpe_0dR9Toak00

49. Vaughn, Washington
> Median household income: $126,250
> Poverty rate: 0.5%
> Total population: 697
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 56.8 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGyem_0dR9Toak00

48. Shelter Island Heights, New York
> Median household income: $128,984
> Poverty rate: 2.6%
> Total population: 731
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYdvU_0dR9Toak00

47. Del Mar, California
> Median household income: $129,063
> Poverty rate: 5.2%
> Total population: 4,331
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 88.1 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdHFA_0dR9Toak00

46. Tiki Island, Texas
> Median household income: $129,583
> Poverty rate: 5.4%
> Total population: 1,051
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 79.0 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kn8K5_0dR9Toak00

45. Laguna Beach, California
> Median household income: $129,983
> Poverty rate: 6.3%
> Total population: 23,036
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 124.1 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeIwo_0dR9Toak00

44. Briarcliffe Acres, South Carolina
> Median household income: $130,625
> Poverty rate: 4.4%
> Total population: 479
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 31.0 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sm2t8_0dR9Toak00

43. Loch Arbour, New Jersey
> Median household income: $131,250
> Poverty rate: 12.2%
> Total population: 230
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 71.8 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRcLd_0dR9Toak00

42. Atlantic Beach, New York
> Median household income: $131,250
> Poverty rate: 2.4%
> Total population: 1,317
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 43.9 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSQww_0dR9Toak00

41. Monmouth Beach, New Jersey
> Median household income: $134,861
> Poverty rate: 4.0%
> Total population: 3,212
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 71.8 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFdEG_0dR9Toak00

40. South Beach, Florida
> Median household income: $134,917
> Poverty rate: 5.0%
> Total population: 3,429
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 20.0 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SF2Sx_0dR9Toak00

39. Wading River, New York
> Median household income: $135,351
> Poverty rate: 4.3%
> Total population: 7,733
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dABJ7_0dR9Toak00

38. Shinnecock Hills, New York
> Median household income: $135,938
> Poverty rate: 7.6%
> Total population: 2,202
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402mgD_0dR9Toak00

37. Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
> Median household income: $136,528
> Poverty rate: 8.2%
> Total population: 2,203
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 25.8 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JR8hS_0dR9Toak00

36. Orchid, Florida
> Median household income: $139,611
> Poverty rate: 1.0%
> Total population: 516
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 20.0 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mVbm_0dR9Toak00

35. Brielle, New Jersey
> Median household income: $140,352
> Poverty rate: 1.9%
> Total population: 4,697
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 71.8 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01eBcz_0dR9Toak00

34. Scituate, Massachusetts
> Median household income: $140,419
> Poverty rate: 4.7%
> Total population: 5,558
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 26.8 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBP8T_0dR9Toak00

33. Sewall's Point, Florida
> Median household income: $140,625
> Poverty rate: 4.3%
> Total population: 2,099
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 24.0 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bM8at_0dR9Toak00

32. Palm Beach, Florida
> Median household income: $141,348
> Poverty rate: 5.4%
> Total population: 8,723
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 37.4 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11u9sK_0dR9Toak00

31. North Haven, New York
> Median household income: $141,719
> Poverty rate: 3.1%
> Total population: 884
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ck4SJ_0dR9Toak00

30. Pelican Bay, Florida
> Median household income: $141,856
> Poverty rate: 3.6%
> Total population: 6,140
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.7 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxzN7_0dR9Toak00

29. Wainscott, New York
> Median household income: $144,375
> Poverty rate: 13.5%
> Total population: 349
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TCRb_0dR9Toak00

28. Jupiter Inlet Colony, Florida
> Median household income: $145,000
> Poverty rate: 10.2%
> Total population: 381
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 37.4 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3HxA_0dR9Toak00

27. Sea Girt, New Jersey
> Median household income: $146,023
> Poverty rate: 3.3%
> Total population: 1,655
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 71.8 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5ra5_0dR9Toak00

26. Duxbury, Massachusetts
> Median household income: $147,404
> Poverty rate: 4.0%
> Total population: 1,567
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 26.8 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEiKA_0dR9Toak00

25. Del Monte Forest, California
> Median household income: $147,500
> Poverty rate: 5.3%
> Total population: 4,105
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 48.3 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D37FP_0dR9Toak00

24. West Falmouth, Massachusetts
> Median household income: $150,246
> Poverty rate: 1.7%
> Total population: 1,971
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 100.7 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFuOz_0dR9Toak00

23. Malibu, California
> Median household income: $150,747
> Poverty rate: 7.1%
> Total population: 12,620
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 49.6 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273dYT_0dR9Toak00

22. Key Biscayne, Florida
> Median household income: $151,310
> Poverty rate: 4.9%
> Total population: 12,915
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 21.9 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YUc3_0dR9Toak00

21. Water Mill, New York
> Median household income: $155,278
> Poverty rate: 10.2%
> Total population: 1,631
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEG9w_0dR9Toak00

20. Muir Beach, California
> Median household income: $156,250
> Poverty rate: 13.1%
> Total population: 336
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 20.4 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENKZV_0dR9Toak00

19. Belford, New Jersey
> Median household income: $156,250
> Poverty rate: 2.1%
> Total population: 2,129
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 71.8 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gfoad_0dR9Toak00

18. Montecito, California
> Median household income: $159,706
> Poverty rate: 6.5%
> Total population: 8,245
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 31.7 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6xP9_0dR9Toak00

17. Point Lookout, New York
> Median household income: $160,093
> Poverty rate: 0.0%
> Total population: 1,026
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 43.9 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fR1NR_0dR9Toak00

16. Lido Beach, New York
> Median household income: $161,908
> Poverty rate: 2.5%
> Total population: 3,024
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 43.9 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFHFy_0dR9Toak00

15. Northwest Harbor, New York
> Median household income: $167,167
> Poverty rate: 3.9%
> Total population: 3,557
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BZnq_0dR9Toak00

14. Centre Island, New York
> Median household income: $168,750
> Poverty rate: 8.7%
> Total population: 446
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 43.9 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQUQb_0dR9Toak00

13. Lattingtown, New York
> Median household income: $169,464
> Poverty rate: 2.9%
> Total population: 1,940
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 43.9 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCFVY_0dR9Toak00

12. South Duxbury, Massachusetts
> Median household income: $171,324
> Poverty rate: 2.6%
> Total population: 3,629
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 26.8 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MAoN_0dR9Toak00

11. Poquott, New York
> Median household income: $175,625
> Poverty rate: 2.0%
> Total population: 969
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9MOh_0dR9Toak00

10. Henlopen Acres, Delaware
> Median household income: $178,750
> Poverty rate: 1.1%
> Total population: 182
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 26.0 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18j75K_0dR9Toak00

9. Golden Beach, Florida
> Median household income: $193,000
> Poverty rate: 12.9%
> Total population: 659
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 21.9 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNITl_0dR9Toak00

8. Jupiter Island, Florida
> Median household income: $193,333
> Poverty rate: 26.0%
> Total population: 803
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 24.0 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1jGQ_0dR9Toak00

7. Kiawah Island, South Carolina
> Median household income: $193,750
> Poverty rate: 5.7%
> Total population: 1,676
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 25.8 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDiqI_0dR9Toak00

6. Palos Verdes Estates, California
> Median household income: $194,543
> Poverty rate: 5.9%
> Total population: 13,434
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 49.6 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blRuE_0dR9Toak00

5. Manalapan, Florida
> Median household income: $201,250
> Poverty rate: 3.3%
> Total population: 303
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 37.4 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BY3K_0dR9Toak00

4. Sea Ranch Lakes, Florida
> Median household income: $206,667
> Poverty rate: 4.4%
> Total population: 574
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 66.3 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRNt8_0dR9Toak00

3. Old Field, New York
> Median household income: $211,932
> Poverty rate: 4.0%
> Total population: 795
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 51.2 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4049sG_0dR9Toak00

2. Gulf Stream, Florida
> Median household income: $216,250
> Poverty rate: 3.9%
> Total population: 1,053
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 37.4 mi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RO3CQ_0dR9Toak00

1. Belvedere, California
> Median household income: $245,208
> Poverty rate: 2.7%
> Total population: 2,134
> Length of beach in surrounding county: 20.4 mi.

Methodology

To determine America’s richest beach towns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on income and occupancy for towns, cities, villages, and census-designated places from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Beach towns were ranked based on median household income. To be considered a beach town, a place must be in a county with at least 20 miles of beach, have at least 150 housing units, and have at least 15 vacant housing units, of which at least 50% must be designated for seasonal, recreational, or occasional use. Data on beach length was aggregated using the Beaches NDHPlus Indexed Dataset from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water Programs.

