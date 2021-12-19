ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins halftime report: Zach Wison starts hot (Highlights)

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Trickery has fueled a successful New York first half in South Beach, as the Jets take a rare lead into the break. The New York Jets have taken their talents to South Beach and things have worked out in the early going. Double reverses and double passes have defined...

