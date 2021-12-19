New York Jets at Miami Dolphins halftime report: Zach Wison starts hot (Highlights)

Miami Dolphins vs New Orleans Saints Matchup Preview (12/27/21) The Miami Dolphins travel to the Big Easy this weekend for a Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Both teams sit at 7-7 after coming off big divisional wins in week 15 — the Dolphins against the Jets and the Saints against the Bucs. With the wild card race continuing to tighten in both conferences, this is effectively a playoff game for each team. The Dolphins are currently 11th in the AFC playoff picture, though they could move to as high as eighth with a win and losses by the Ravens, Raiders, and Steelers. The Saints, meanwhile, are currently 9th in the NFC playoff picture and could move into a wild card spot with a win on Monday and losses by Minnesota and Philadelphia. The Saints and Dolphins have only played each other 12 times since Miami joined the NFL in 1970, with the all-time series tied at 6 a piece.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO