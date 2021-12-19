ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: More than 7,500 new COVID-19 cases

By Orri Benatar
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LdL3_0dR9T0jn00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday, Dec. 19, a total of 1,847,140 (+7,639) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,519 (+59) hospitalizations and 11,383 (+2) admissions into the ICU. An additional 6,482 people have begun the vaccination process — 59.16% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,915, 778.

ODH reported 434 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 28,028. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.

Due to a laboratory reporting backlog, the amount of cases reported Tuesday through Thursday were artificially inflated, according to the ODH. A backlog of 7,699 positive COVID-19 cases was added to the 24-hour daily case change as the files were processed during those days.

Including the backlog, the 21-day case average is sitting at more than 8,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia says it’s unlawful to put mask requirements on toddlers in Head Start programs

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden administration’s overreaching COVID-19 mandates, this time taking aim at what the AG calls unlawful requirements of masks on toddlers and COVID vaccine shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs. “This is yet another unlawful attempt by the Biden administration to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Guard sent to hospitals to help frontline workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health anticipates hundreds of Ohio National Guard members will be deployed later this week to assist hospitals throughout the state. Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he mobilized 1,050 National Guard members to help ease a strain on hospital staff caused by the rising number of […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County endorses mask wearing at public meetings

Jefferson County, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County has responded to the rising COVID cases with a new suggestion on masks. The Board of Health voted at their meeting last night to endorse, but not mandate, mask wearing at all public meetings. That means gatherings by county commissioners, school boards, city council and more will have […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WTRF- 7News

Ohio abortion bill will become law

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill imposing criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the rare circumstance when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt. The governor signed the measure Wednesday, the same day it arrived from the Republican-controlled Legislature. The bill also requires physicians to report […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Omicron variant: 1st U.S related death confirmed

HOUSTON (AP) – An unvaccinated man with health issues has become the first person in the United States whose death has been linked to COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the death of the man in his 50s in the Houston area during a news conference Monday. It […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WTRF- 7News

Ohio group submits petitions asking lawmakers to legalize pot

A group has submitted petitions asking Ohio lawmakers to pass a bill allowing adults to legally use and grow marijuana plants. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol on Tuesday submitted more than 200,000 signatures to the Ohio Secretary of State. That office and county boards of election will verify if the group submitted the […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A security officer leapt over conveyor belt rollers and saved a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, newly released video shows. The footage, released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, shows TSA officer Cecilia Morales springing into action to resuscitate the […]
NEWARK, NJ
WTRF- 7News

COVID-19 cases and deaths climbing as the omicron variant looms

WHEELING. W. Va. (WTRF)-The Ohio County Health Department says the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wheeling are only getting worse. The department has announced 170 new cases in eight days and three deaths. Meanwhile, medical officials worry how many more cases the holiday season and Omicron variant might bring in. All eyes are […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Wcmh#Icu#Ohioans#Odh#The Ohio National Guard
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to hold statewide day of prayer

West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice and religious leaders from West Virginia will conduct a live, statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service on Thursday. The service will be at 10 AM. Gov. Justice said this will provide West Virginians an opportunity to come together in prayer during the holiday season to honor the more than 5,200 West […]
RELIGION
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hospital system near ‘breaking point’; WVHA says

The West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) released a statement on Monday on behalf of the clinical leadership of West Virginia’s community hospitals. WVHA says projections show during the 2021 holiday season that we are approaching the highest number of COVID19 hospitalizations in West Virginia since the pandemic began. They claim that the vast majority of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man to appear on “Forged in Fire”

A West Virginia man is set to appear on the hit show “Forged in Fire” on Wednesday night. According to WTAP, Parkersburg man, Jeremy Bartlett will be showing off his knife-making skills while on the show. ”Especially with the community we are in around here, lots of hunters, fisherman. Everyone can use a good knife,” […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Find that designated driver for the Christmas weekend

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – Sober holiday driving isn’t just a suggestion—it’s a must if you value yourself, your family and the law. Last year, there were 12 people in Ohio who didn’t go home to their families over Christmas. That’s according to the State Highway Patrol, who has restarted their Drive Sober or Get […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia plans to spend $48M to recruit and train nurses

During his media briefing on Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the state will use $48M to recruit and train nurses. The money will be spread to three different West Virginia institutions: Glenville State College, Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, and Concord University Gov. Justice said the state needs proper staffing in […]
GLENVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

23 people behind bars in Ohio after joint warrant operation

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — A two-day warrant operation in Scioto County resulted in nearly two dozen people behind bars. This warrant operation was a coalition of eight different federal, state, and local agencies—Scioto County Adult Probation, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigative Unit, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to create a get back to work incentive program

During a Thursday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the state plans to create a work incentive program to get people back to work. Gov. Justice said the state will partner with WorkForce to bring West Virginians back to the work community. Details are limited at this time but Gov. Justice said the […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy