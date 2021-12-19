ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota families hit by rare December storms: 'It sounded like a freight train was trying to come through our house'

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3x6e_0dR9SutL00
Dec 19, 2021

Minnesota families affected by Wednesday’s historic tornadoes are turning to GoFundMe to help repair their homes and property and buy essentials.

'It sounded like a freight train'

Anna Gardner of Blooming Prairie set up a GoFundMe after her family’s hobby farm was damaged in the storm. According to the fundraiser, the family’s barn was destroyed, along with several trees. Their rabbit farm was also damaged.

"The second we got downstairs it sounded like a freight train was trying to come through our house," Gardner said, per the GoFundMe story, which notes that a piece of their barn was found nearly two miles from their property.

“We're a hobby farm, meaning we don't make a profit, we simply do it because we love these animals so much. Now they're homeless,” Gardner wrote. “I don't know what to do or how we will recover from this. It would break my heart to bring them to auction or see them go for meat.”

The fundraiser had raised around $4,900 of its $50,000 goal as of Sunday.

Rochester family loses their home

Alissa and Isaac Wolfgram of Rochester lost their home and belongings in Wednesday’s storm, according to a GoFundMe created support rebuilding costs and income loss.

The couple also have three children together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xp32m_0dR9SutL00
The Wolfgram family GoFundMe

“We would like to assist them with food, supplies, rebuilding and loss of income due to the clean up and moving efforts that will take place over the upcoming months,” the GoFundMe reads.

The storm blew the roof off their house and then caused extreme damage to the inside of their home, according to family members posting on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FM59_0dR9SutL00
Facebook

As of Sunday, their fundraiser has generated more than $16,000.

'Bad wind storm' leads to devastating fire

Meanwhile, a Coon Rapids family didn't lose their home in a tornado, but their home was destroyed in a fire that during the "bad wind storm" that followed the strong thunderstorms into the overnight hours of Dec. 15-16.

The family told WCCO-TV that the strong winds blew down a tree, which took out power lines and power poles, ultimately igniting the blaze.

Gideon and Heather Slabaugh and their four daughters are now without their home and belongings. Money raised in the GoFundMe for them will go towards clothing, hotel costs, food and other needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdlWg_0dR9SutL00
The Slabaugh family GoFundMe

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Christmas Day To Usher In Cold Temps, 3 Shots Of Weekend Snow

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a big melt on Christmas Eve, some Minnesotans will have a white Christmas, and a white day after Christmas, and a white day after the day after Christmas! WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says temperatures will move into the upper 20s Saturday, after Friday’s high of 43 degrees missed the record set in 1957 by just three degrees. Temps will drop below freezing Friday night, so a refreeze and icy spots are possible on the roads in the overnight and Saturday morning. Light snow will move into western Minnesota Christmas...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy