Effort is the Foundation of a Young Raiders Offensive Line

The Las Vegas Raiders were forced to make changes early in the season on the offensive line due to injuries.

It hasn’t looked perfect but after some growing pains, the Raiders have put together a line that has not given up and continues to play with effort.

“I definitely do think that's a building block. Basically just a foundation that somewhere we can start. Having guys like Alex (Leatherwood), he's young, he's super young. Me, it's my second year, playing next to guys like Kolton (Miller), Andre (James), Brandon (Parker). Those guys, they always give us the motivation and let us know that as long as you got effort, that's all that really matters,” guard John Simpson said.

Leatherwood, the Raiders first-round draft pick was drafted to be starting right tackle, but he struggled in the position was moved to right guard, and did a better job.

The offensive line has allowed 31 sacks this season and has also struggled tremendously in the running game.

“Eventually over time everything else will work itself out. So I think effort definitely is the foundation of our O-line and just giving it all we got each play,” Simpson added.

While the success of every game has not gone their way, the offensive line has shown improvement along the way.

“I think well we do have downs. It's just the cohesion part. We're working every day to get close to each other and understand each other and why some people do certain things and things like that. We are a tight group. So whenever we have a down game, it's on all of us. No one's pointing fingers and stuff like that. We know that. We know what we have to do to get better after we watch film, so we just take it and just work at it,” Simpson said.

Players on the team have not pointed fingers, and have gone back to the facility and tried to improve. For a young offensive line, the effort has created the foundation the Raiders need moving forward.

