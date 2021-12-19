ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Effort is the Foundation of a Young Raiders Offensive Line

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 5 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders were forced to make changes early in the season on the offensive line due to injuries.

It hasn’t looked perfect but after some growing pains, the Raiders have put together a line that has not given up and continues to play with effort.

“I definitely do think that's a building block. Basically just a foundation that somewhere we can start. Having guys like Alex (Leatherwood), he's young, he's super young. Me, it's my second year, playing next to guys like Kolton (Miller), Andre (James), Brandon (Parker). Those guys, they always give us the motivation and let us know that as long as you got effort, that's all that really matters,” guard John Simpson said.

Leatherwood, the Raiders first-round draft pick was drafted to be starting right tackle, but he struggled in the position was moved to right guard, and did a better job.

The offensive line has allowed 31 sacks this season and has also struggled tremendously in the running game.

“Eventually over time everything else will work itself out. So I think effort definitely is the foundation of our O-line and just giving it all we got each play,” Simpson added.

While the success of every game has not gone their way, the offensive line has shown improvement along the way.

“I think well we do have downs. It's just the cohesion part. We're working every day to get close to each other and understand each other and why some people do certain things and things like that. We are a tight group. So whenever we have a down game, it's on all of us. No one's pointing fingers and stuff like that. We know that. We know what we have to do to get better after we watch film, so we just take it and just work at it,” Simpson said.

Players on the team have not pointed fingers, and have gone back to the facility and tried to improve. For a young offensive line, the effort has created the foundation the Raiders need moving forward.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

Related
RaiderMaven

Pete Rozelle Blocked John Elway from Being a Raider

The Las Vegas Raiders breathed new life into their season with a last-second victory over the Cleveland Browns and Monday night, and they will try to keep it going against an old foe, the Denver Broncos, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders (7-7) downed the Broncos,...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Defense Needs to Stop Broncos Offense Again

Regardless of who is under center for the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders need to stop the Broncos offense again. The Silver and Black did it earlier this season with a phenomenal five-sack and 17 quarterback hits performance. Leading the way defensive end Maxx Crosby with three sacks, including...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver And Black#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
RaiderMaven

Raiders Casey Hayward Jr. Is Hot This Season

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. has been hot all season long. Hayward is yet to surrender a touchdown in coverage this year. The former All-Pro cornerback has showcased a consistent performance on the field this season. Hayward has five pass deflections and 39 total tackles so far this...
NFL
raiderramble.com

Reloading Raiders Offense In Two Round Mock Scenario

In a scenario where Derek Carr is the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback in 2022, he’ll need help. Due to a draft class that’s thin at quarterback, reloading the offense and rolling with “4” might be the smart route. Carr continues to be the subject of heated...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Pro Bowl Came In As A Surprise to Raiders Linebacker

The Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Denzel Perryman has earned the first Pro Bowl of his career. It came as a surprise to Perryman, as he was at home watching television when most of his coaches FaceTimed him to receive the news. “They were all in the camera and it...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Add 4 Defensive Players To COVID-19 List, Jackson Questionable For Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens added four defensive players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s rematch against the Bengals. There are now 11 total players on the list. Safety Geno Stone, Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike, Linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, and practice squad Offensive Tackle David Sharpe were all added Wednesday. Outside Linebacker Daelin Hayes was sprung out of the list and into practice. We have placed S Geno Stone, DT Justin Madubuike, LB Chris Board, LB Kristian Welch and practice squad OT David Sharpe on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. OLB Daelin Hayes returned to practice. We also signed C Jimmy Murray...
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
777
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy