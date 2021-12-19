Raiders X-Factors vs. Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders have one more chance to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Cleveland Browns.

Even with the Browns expected to miss a large number of players due to COVID-19, the Raiders have to have their best game of the season.

They'll need big performances all around, and these are the players who could be the biggest x-factors in the game.

Zay Jones

One area that is going to be severely affected by COVID-19 is the Browns secondary, as they will be without multiple players.

This could finally open the door for a wide receiver other than Hunter Renfrow to make a real impact in the game.

While he's had a quiet season so far, veteran Zay Jones could be the one that finally steps up.

Jones has been looked at consistently in the Raiders' last three games, having five or more targets in each one.

It's a strong indication that quarterback Derek Carr trusts him, and it could lead to him having a big opportunity against Cleveland.

The Raiders defensive line

Yes, I know this is kind of cheating, but the Raiders' defensive line could play a huge role on Monday.

The Browns offensive line is one of the best offensive lines in the NFL when healthy, but they are not at all heading into Monday.

The Browns could be down as many as three starters for the game, and that presents a huge opportunity for the Raiders to take advantage.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue have to win on the edge, and the Raiders have to snuff out Cleveland's dominant running game.

If they do, then it could serve as a driving force for a win.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin