ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Brazil's health regulator asks for protection as anti-vaccine threats mount

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal health regulator Anvisa said on Sunday it had received a fresh torrent of threats and asked for greater law enforcement protection, as it faces pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro over its decision to approve COVID-19 vaccines for younger children.

For months, Anvisa has been at the center of a political storm in Brazil due to its role in approving COVID-19 shots. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has said he is not vaccinated, and has sowed doubts about the dangers of the virus and the value of getting immunized.

Anvisa’s five directors, who were all appointed by Bolsonaro, began getting threats in October, but they increased this week after the regulator approved shots for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

In the wake of that decision, Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he’d asked for the names of the officials involved and threatened to make their identities public - prompting a public rebuke from Anvisa.

On Sunday, the regulator said the number of threats had risen in the last 24 hours, and it was giving details of them to law enforcement. It also said it would seek police protection for its officials, many of whom were spread across Brazil.

“Anvisa is firm in its mission to protect the health of citizens,” it said.

Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic, which has claimed over 600,000 lives in Brazil, is widely cited as a reason for his plummeting popularity this year. Polls suggest he faces an uphill battle winning next year’s presidential election. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Paul Simao )

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French health regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all children aged 5-11 on Monday. The vaccine, which will be administered in a paediatric formulation when it becomes widely available, showed high efficacy among children, said Lise Alter, one of the doctors charged with the risk evaluation of new drugs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kdal610.com

Brazil’s Health Ministry website hit by hacker attack, systems down

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Health Ministry website was hit on Friday by a hacker attack that took several systems down, including one with information about the national immunization program and a second one used to issue digital vaccination certificates, the ministry said. “The Health Ministry reports that in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtaq.com

Brazil health regulator approves Pfizer COVID-19 shot for ages 5 to 11

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Thursday it has approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from 5 to 11 years old. The regulator said the benefits of mass-immunization far outweigh the risks associated with the vaccine. It remains unclear, however, as to when Brazil might roll out doses to this age group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
CBS News

As Brazil agency approves COVID vaccine for kids, Bolsonaro wants to publish regulators' names for public "judgements"

Brasília — Brazil's health regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday for use in children aged five to 11, joining a growing list of countries green-lighting vaccination for kids. It wasn't clear when, or if, the hard-hit South American country might actually begin vaccinating children, however, as its anti-vaccine president said he wanted to name the regulators behind the decision publicly, weeks after they received death threats.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Neowin

Brazil suffers cyberattack on health systems, vaccination data still not recovered

Like most countries, Brazil also maintains digital databases to store information about vaccinations and other health-related issues in the country. However, multiple health data management systems in the country were taken down recently in a cyberattack. Reuters reports that the hackers, who call themselves "Lapsus$ group", posted a message on...
HEALTH
The Independent

Over 300 senior officials in Brazil resign over budget cuts

Nearly 300 tax officials in Brazil have resigned from their post due to the government’s decision to slash the budget of the tax and customs agency, union officials said on Wednesday.The anger is further fuelled by President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to provide a pay hike to police personnel which took precedence over the earlier promise of increasing the salaries of tax agency officials, reported Reuters.The cuts were moved as a part of the government’s 2022 budget which was passed by Congress on Tuesday, following which at least 324 auditors working with tax agency, Receita Federal, stepped down from their leadership...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio De Janeiro
MedicalXpress

Brazil regulator approves COVID vaccine for children

Brazil's health regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Thursday for use in children aged five to 11, joining a growing list of countries green-lighting vaccination for kids. However, it is not clear when the hard-hit South American country will begin vaccinating children, if at all. The matter now passes to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Brazil registers another 164 COVID-19 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 164 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 4,164 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country is second in the world only to the United States in terms of total coronavirus deaths, but new deaths and cases have cratered in recent months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Brazil infrastructure minister to run for Sao Paulo governor

SAO PAULO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas will run for governor of Sao Paulo state in next year's elections. In televised remarks to journalists outside the presidential palace in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said Freitas would run on the ticket of...
BUSINESS
AFP

Covid vaccine obligatory in Ecuador from age of 5

Ecuador on Thursday became the first country to make coronavirus vaccines obligatory for children as young as five, following the arrival of the Omicron variant in the South American country. "In Ecuador, vaccination against Covid-19 is declared compulsory," the health ministry said in a statement. "Compulsory vaccination applies to persons five years and older," the ministry told AFP. Some 69 percent of Ecuador's population of 17.7 million people have received two vaccine doses to date, and 900,000 have received a third, booster dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Head to head: The ethics of vaccine passports and COVID passes

COVID passes for England were given the green light in parliament in December, with 369 MPs voting in favour and 128 against. From now on, people attending large events will be required to show proof of vaccination—two doses, to become three after a "reasonable" amount of time—or a recent negative lateral flow test. The schemes were already being used in other parts of the UK, with slight differences.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. health regulator flags concerns at Medtronic's diabetes business

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has issued a warning letter to Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) highlighting certain concerns related to medical device quality management at its diabetes business, the company said on Wednesday. Shares of Medtronic were down 4.2% at $107 in premarket trade. The Food and Drug...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Biden asks Supreme Court to reinstate health worker vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden filed an emergency application in the Supreme Court on Thursday in an attempt to reinstate a vaccine mandate for health care workers at hospitals that receive federal money. The revived mandate would "save hundreds or even thousands of lives each month," the application reads, adding: "The vaccine...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy