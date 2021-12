Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit will perform live at The Tabernacle on Dec 16-19, 2021. From CL Critic Hal Horowitz: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, The Tabernacle — Few expected ex-Drive-By Trucker Isbell to connect quite as effectively with an audience when he left that band in 2007 for a solo career. But through a clutch of literate, rocking Americana albums and a grinding tour schedule with a great band in tow, he has become one of the top draws in his rootsy singer/songwriter field. Better still, this four night stand will feature music from his new Georgia Blue album, a tour-de-force of diverse covers from artists originating from the Peach State ranging from R.E.M. to Gladys Knight, Drivin N Cryin and even Cat Power and Vic Chesnutt.

