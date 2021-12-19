ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Shooting in Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood leaves 1 dead

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting overnight has left one man dead, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. The shooting happened after midnight around 2:08 a.m. Sunday in the Mt. Scott-Arleta...

KGW

Portland police arrest Pearl District attempted kidnapping suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have arrested a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old boy last week in the Pearl District. Erick Alexander, 30, is accused of grabbing a boy who was walking with his dad in the area of The Fields Park near Northwest 11th Avenue and Overton Street on Dec. 14.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Two pedestrians hit, one killed in Northeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — One pedestrian died and another was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle at Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast 44th Avenue, according to Portland police. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 5:59 p.m. One of the pedestrians died before they arrived and the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy resigns for stealing COVID-19 vaccination cards

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Corrections Deputy will resign from his job as part of plea agreement for stealing COVID-19 vaccination cards. Robert Haney appeared in court via telephone on Monday to plead guilty. His lawyer and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office agreed to a deal where Haney pleaded guilty to official misconduct in the second degree while the charge of theft in the third degree was dismissed.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Brian Sims
KGW

Man found dead after shooting in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead after a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release. The shooting was reported to police from the area of North Flint Avenue and North Hancock Street at 3:29 p.m. Police...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man killed after boat capsized in Newport identified

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon State Police (OSP) have identified a man who was killed after his boat capsized in Newport on Friday. Two other people, a man and a woman, were rescued and survived. On Dec. 17 around 9:50 a.m., OSP troopers and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to...
OREGON STATE
KGW

2 people killed in North Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed in a rollover crash early Thursday morning, according to Portland police. On Dec. 16 at 2:54 a.m., officers responded to the crash on North Lombard Street and North Chautauqua Boulevard. Police said the car had rolled over and struck multiple objects including a utility pole. Two people were dead and a third person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). The names of the three people involved in the crash have not been released.
PORTLAND, OR
#Shooting#Portland Police Bureau#Police#Homicide Detectives#Mt Scott Arleta#Ppb
KGW

Tigard double murder suspect arrested in Sandy

TIGARD, Ore. — Federal authorities made an arrest Thursday evening in the shooting death of a man and woman in Tigard, according to Tigard police. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Ronald Terry Stephens, 40, in Sandy, Ore. around 7:30 p.m. He's facing charges of two counts of first-degree murder.
TIGARD, OR
KGW

Grand jury indicts St. Helens car prowl suspects

ST. HELENS, Ore. — Editor's note: The above video aired in late November. A Columbia County Grand Jury indicted two men on Thursday on charges stemming from a series of break-ins and thefts from vehicles, as well as vehicle thefts, that occurred in the St. Helens area on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, according to a press release from the St. Helens police department.
SAINT HELENS, OR
KGW

Shooting victim found dead following crash in NE Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said a shooting victim was found dead inside a crashed vehicle in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 5. Officers got a report of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole at Northeast Portland Highway and Northeast 45th Avenue around 5:50 a.m. that day. A man, later identified by police as 30-year-old Silas High Hawk, was found dead inside.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon military apologizes for 'inadvertent' sonic boom

SALEM, Ore. — Military officials in Oregon say a sonic boom that caused widespread concern on the Oregon coast that an earthquake had happened was caused by an aircraft that “inadvertently went supersonic.”. The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard on Wednesday said the sonic boom...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon State Police looking for witnesses to Lincoln City crash

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers are asking for witnesses to a Highway 18 crash that happened on Dec. 15 to contact them. In a news release, OSP said on Wednesday, Dec. 15, troopers assisted Grand Ronde Trial Police in arresting a suspect involved in a high-speed chase and the theft and unlawful entry of a car in Lincoln City.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Clackamas County to pay $45K in settlement with family that accused deputy of kneeling on boy's neck

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story originally aired in June 2020. Clackamas County has agreed to a $45,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by Ka'Mar Benbo and his mother stemming from an August 2019 incident in which the family alleged a sheriff's deputy pressed his knee onto Ka'Mar's neck. Ka'Mar is Black and was 12 years old at the time.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

One person dead after boat capsizes near Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) responded to a capsized boat in Newport on Friday morning that resulted in one man's death. The Coast Guard said the 22-foot boat capsized one mile north of the Yaquina Bay jetty. Two USCG boat crews rescued a man who was wearing a life jacket and had no medical issues as well as a woman showing signs of hypothermia.
NEWPORT, OR
Portland, OR
