Shooting in Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood leaves 1 dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed in a rollover crash early Thursday morning, according to Portland police. On Dec. 16 at 2:54 a.m., officers responded to the crash on North Lombard Street and North Chautauqua Boulevard. Police said the car had rolled over and struck multiple objects including a utility pole. Two people were dead and a third person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). The names of the three people involved in the crash have not been released.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO